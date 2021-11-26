The largest camera in the world has been turned on. It will photograph the stars at a resolution of 3.2 gigapixels

It is in fact the largest camera in the world, not only because it has important dimensions, but above all for the resolution of his shots: 3.2 gigapixels. It will soon be destined for a Chilean observatory to photograph vast regions of space from Earth and also have alerts for changes in the sky in near real time.

As the world’s largest camera is being sent to Chile for its final installation at the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in northern Chile, one would say it is about to warm up the engines. It is actually the exact opposite, because the machine needs to reach a temperature of -100 ° C to work.

189 image sensors for 3.2 gigapixels of resolution



His name is LSST (The Legacy Survey of Space and Time) and is currently located at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in Menlo Park, California. She has just started testing after which she will be sent to Chile to be mounted behind a telescope with three mirrors and with the primary of 8.4 meters in diameter. It will be the “photographic lens” of the LSST.

The machine itself it has a diameter of about 1.65 m for a length of about 3 meters and weighs 2,800 kg. It is designed to provide a 3.5 degree field of view, and is composed in the front part of three lenses and six optical filters that can be used according to the band to be photographed, while in the back there is the focal plane, or the sensor, which deserves a separate discussion.

It is a set of 189 CCD sensors of approximately 16.9MP each that can be imagined as “Individual sensors” grouped to provide an overall resolution of 3.2 gigapixels from a mosaic of combined images.

In order to function in unison, the 189 CCDs must be vacuum-cooled down to a temperature of -100 ° C which is reached in a time interval between 12 and 18 hours by means of heat exchangers.

Now that the machine is cooled, electro-optical tests will be conducted to optimize the performance of the focal plane, which will then be followed by those to verify the almost definitive operating conditions. These tests will involve collecting about six weeks of data, so many images to test for a variety of factors such as diffusion, read noise, pixels, cross-talk, and non-linearity.

The first giga-shots in 2023

The Chilean observatory will receive the machine in 2022 and put it into operation in 2023. It will observe the southern sky every three days for 10 years providing a complete panorama of that region about once a week.

We’re talking about 20 terabytes of raw data per night, which in the 10 years of operation will be equivalent to about 60 petabytes in total which will produce a catalog of the size of 20 petabytes.

A mosaic of test images obtained by LSST in 2020. The subject is American astronomer Vera Rubin

Night operations will be based on image subtraction, a process that highlights the differences between two exposures of the same field, and are designed to quickly detect interesting transient events in the image stream and send alerts to the community within 60 seconds of completing the image reading.

To process the first Data Release, a computing power of 150 TFLOPS will be required, up to 950 TFLOPS for Data Release 11 at the end of the ten-year program. The images will serve the scientific community to perform models and make new discoveries, but the data will also be shared publicly.