The largest cruise ship in the world makes its maiden voyage: what it is like and how many people it has

wonder of the seas, that’s the name of the incredible royal caribbean cruise shipthan to leave for the Caribbean next March 4 on her maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In principle, operating cruises for five to seven days before launching western mediterranean travelfrom Barcelona and Rome in the month of May.

The opening party of the cruise was originally scheduled for 2021but it is delayed due to the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Virgin Galactic already sells tourism trips to space: they last 90 minutes, how much do they cost

Carnival holiday 2022: 6 getaways less than 300 kilometers from Buenos Aires

In order to board, all passengers over the age of 12 years must be fully vaccinatedwhile children between the ages of two and twelve must submit a negative Covid-19 test before sailing. All guests two years of age and older must wear masks in indoor public spaces.

Luxury suites, personalized attractions and acclaimed destinations For the tourists. As aims to attract those who decide to vacation after the restrictions by Covid-19, which in Europe and the United States have been relaxing:

Wonder of the Seas: what’s it like inside?

built in the shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, in France; This cruise consists of 362 meters in length, a width of 66 meters and a weight of 230,000 tons. It is worth mentioning that it has a capacity to 6,988 passengers and 2,300 crew and among its on-board features include:

18 covers

2867 cabins

the highest slide in the sea

a 10-story zip line

a huge swimming pool with movie screen

has more than 20,000 real plants

One of the ship’s areas, named Neighborhood Suitedispose of swimming pool, bar, sun loungers and its own restaurant. In addition, the transatlantic guests will be able to enjoy a interactive children’s play area and even attractions for the whole family.

Wonder of the Seas: exclusive experiences and services

On top of the ship is the location most privileged of the ship, where guests can enjoy the most exclusive experiences and services on this type of cruise. Among these is a five-star dining at the exclusive Coastal Kitchen restaurant.

“We have always prided ourselves on offering guests the best and most innovative ships to provide them with a truly extraordinary experience. Wonder encompasses all of that,” said Mark Tamis, senior vice president of hotel operations for Royal Caribbean International.

Wonder of the Seas: Covid risks?

The huge ship was designed to have eight “neighborhoods”those who have their own swimming pools and terraces. So there is also the possibility of renting family suiteswhich include rooms for the little ones.

“From planning to deliverywe have used our Royal Caribbean experience, as well as incorporating our guests’ suggestions and comments from travel partners to create something really awesomeTamis said.

Health authorities around the world set their sights on cruise ships, on where Covid-19 contacts occurred. Already in December, the United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) had warned of the risks of transmission of Covid-19, insisting that these were very high.

This month, the same agency updated the list of the state of active cruise ships and their infections. For now, his recommendation is travel only if you are vaccinatedand postpone trips if the passenger has a health risk.