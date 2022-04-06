The largest cryptocurrency hack in history: Axie Infinity raised millions to compensate the victims of the scam

Axie Infinity

Sky Mavis, the developer company behind the popular game Axie Infinity, said that the Binance platform led a $150 million funding round to recover some of the money stolen in last month’s $625 million cryptocurrency hack.

Other companies involved in the fundraising include blockchain gaming company Animoca Brands, venture capital firms a16z and Dialectic, as well as investment firm Web3 Paradigm, Business Insider reported.

In turn, Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity will also contribute “balance funds to pay users who were affected by the massive scam, which is believed to be one of the largest in the history of cryptocurrencies,” the article noted. .

“Sky Mavis is committed to refunding all lost funds from our users and to implement rigorous internal security measures to prevent future attacks”, said the CEO, Trung Nguyen, in a statement released Wednesday.

Additionally, Sky Mavis “is implementing new security measures and undergoing internal audits, which may take several weeks. Once these steps are complete, the Ronin network bridge – the blockchain protocol that the hacker exploited – will reopen.”

In turn, Ronin “will also get a boost from its so-called validator nodes, which are the proof-of-stake tools that confirm transactions, so they won’t be as vulnerable to hackers in the future.”

Meanwhile, Binance indicated that it “has fully restored deposits and withdrawals on Ronin after stopping them last week and partially resuming them.”

Notably, Axie Infinity “is the most played NFT game of all time,” Business Insider noted. In this sense, more than 2.6 million users own Axie NFTs, which according to Sky Mavis is four times more than the next largest NFT project.

In Axie Infinity, players participate in battles and receive rewards that can be exchanged for crypto or cash.

To play you must buy at least three Axies, which are NFT (non-fungible tokens) and are stored in a blockchain or chain of blocks

Whoever owns Axies can buy, sell or rent them to other players. Owners can also “breed” them to create new Axies with more value.

The game has been the fruit of controversies in the past over the money it requires you to fork out to play.

the computer attack

The company is still investigating the attack, but warned that cybercriminals obtained private “keys” to withdraw digital funds.

As explained by the company, last week the cryptocurrencies were withdrawn from the Ronin bridge in two transactions. The attacker used stolen private keys to spoof the withdrawals.

The validator key scheme is set up to be decentralized so that it limits an attack vector like this, but the attacker found a backdoor through our RPC node without gaswhich they abused to obtain the signature of the Axie DAO validator, according to details from the company.

“We know trust must be earned and we are using all the resources at our disposal to implement the most sophisticated security measures and processes to prevent future attacks,” they said from the company.

And they added: “We are working with court officials, forensic cryptographers, and our investors to ensure that user funds are not lost.”.

