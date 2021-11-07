The largest ferry in the world arrives on the Olbia-Livorno

The new largest ferry in the world on Olbia Livorno.

The motor ship was launched yesterday Moby Fantasy, the largest ferry in the world that will serve the Olbia Livorno. It is the first of the two new generation units that will enter service from 2023 on the Sardinia lines.

Moby Fantasy is a record ship: with its 237 meters in length for 32 in width and a tonnage of 69,500 tons, can carry up to 2,500 passengers that will be accommodated in the 550 cabins all with cruise ship standards, and thanks to the over 3,800 linear meters of garage it can carry up to 1,300 cars or 300 trucks; the engine power is 10.8 megawatts, for one cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25 knots.

The revolution in the concept of the ferry as we know it today will be in every detail: furnishings, equipment and cabins are more similar to those of a cruise ship than those we are used to knowing on ferries. With every detail designed to ensure maximum quality: in the cabins and in the common areas, as always aimed at offering travelers i best possible standards of on-board services.

And very important, both in the Moby Fantasy and in its sister ship Moby Legacy, will be the attention to the protection of the environment and to the energy and ecological transition at the center of the choices made on board: the ships are in fact equipped with a series of equipment that they will make it possible to reduce emissions. And there will also be the possibility of switch from traditional to LNG liquefied natural gas, the cleanest fuel in the industry. With today’s launch, a new, decisive and very important page is written in the history of Moby, but also in that of the Italian and world navy, with the largest and greenest ferry ever.