The largest floating photovoltaic park in the world is active: there are also wind turbines and storage

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman44 mins ago
There China one of the countries that still focuses largely on the production of electricity through fossils, but at the same time is heavily investing in renewables. These days the Asian country has also set a record, with the largest floating photovoltaic system in the world, in Dezhou, in the province of Shandong.

The plant is located on the waters of the Yellow Sea, and has a total power of 320 MW. This quota was reached in two phases, with the first which had seen the laying of panels for a power of up to 200 kW.

Other panels were added later, however further 120 MW, thus arriving at the declared total. But this particular project famous for being integrated with other renewable energy systems. In the same area there are also several interconnected ones wind turbines, which add another 100 MW of power, and all supported by a storage of 8 MWh.

The accumulation seems to be underpowered for the moment, but it is probable that all the energy produced, which is estimated in 550 million kWh per year, can be used without surplus. The record of the plant will not remain that way for long, as in about a year the one in Madhya Pradesh, India, which will reach 600 MW, should be operational.

