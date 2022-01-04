The largest floating solar power plant in the world is in China

On December 30, 2021, the 320 MW photovoltaic plant built on a reservoir near the Dezhou thermal power plant went into operation at full capacity

The largest floating solar power plant in the world is once again Chinese

(Rinnovabili.it) – An expanse of photovoltaic panels as far as the eye can see floats on the waters of the artificial basin of Dezhou, Chinese prefecture-city in Shandong province. This is the largest floating solar power plant ever built in the world, which has come into full swing in these days. The news was announced by Huaneng International, the electricity company that invested in the project and took part in its construction. A work started in early November 2020 and continued in full pandemic at an excellent pace. Funded with approximately 819 million yuan (over $ 127 million), the new floating solar power plant boasts today 320 MW of capacity, made in two stages.

The first 200 MW were connected to the grid in 2020, the remaining 120 MW at the end of December 2021, making it a record-breaking work for its type. But above all by subtracting the primacy to another Chinese plant. We are talking about the floating solar farm built by China Three Gorges Corp in the Anhui province, in the east of the country. With its 150 MW, the photovoltaic farm built on the pit lake of a former coal quarry was able to hold the world title for almost three years.

On the other hand, the waters of the reservoir of the nearby Huaneng Power thermal plant host the Huaneng International installation. The company estimates that the modules will produce around 221 million kilowatt hours per year, saving the atmosphere 217,700 tons of carbon dioxide. But the power plant is part of a larger project, the Huaneng Dezhou Dingzhuang which also includes the installation of a 100 MW wind farm and battery storage systems, for a total capacity of 8 MWh (already in operation today). Dingzhuang Solar Power Plant is part of the 2020 list of priority energy projects in Shandong Province.