The largest green ferry in the world will sail between Livorno and Olbia

The Moby Fantasy motor ship was launched at the Gsi shipyard in Guangzhou, China, the first of the two new generation units that will enter service from 2023. Moby Fantasy is a record ship: with its 237 meters in length for 32 in width and a tonnage of 69500 ​​tons, it can carry up to 2500 passengers – a note reads – who will be accommodated in 550 cabins all with cruise ship standards, and thanks to over 3800 linear meters of garage it can carry up to 1300 cars or 300 trucks; the engine power is 10.8 megawatts, for a cruising speed of 23.5 knots, with peaks of 25 knots.

“Moby Fantasy – reads the group’s press release – is the largest ferry in the world and will be an extraordinary driving force for the economy of Livorno, Olbia and Sardinia, creating over 500 direct and related jobs. The revolution in the concept of the ferry as we know it today will be in every detail: furnishings, equipment and cabins are more similar to those of a cruise ship than those we are used to knowing on ferries. With every detail designed to ensure maximum quality: in the cabins and in the common areas, as always aimed at offering travelers the best possible standards of on-board services “.

“Both in the Moby Fantasy and in its sister ship – we read again – always under construction in the Gsi shipyards, maximum attention to the protection of the environment and to the energy and ecological transition at the center of the choices made on board: the ships are in fact equipped with a series of equipment that will make it possible to reduce emissions. And there will also be the possibility of switching from traditional power to LNG liquefied natural gas, the cleanest fuel in the sector “.