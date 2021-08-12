News

The largest US bank opens to Bitcoin, but only if you are well off

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It is no mystery that cryptocurrencies have attracted the interest of so many in recent years. But in addition to the siren of easy earnings, there is no shortage of fears. Fears also justified, because if it is true that these strange virtual currencies have grinded astounding revenues, it is also true that they are subject to really dangerous fluctuations, so much so that they hardly even make the news anymore.

But instead it makes headlines when a large global private institution decides to create a tool that revolves around one of them. In this case we are really talking about a heavyweight because the bank in question is nothing less than JP Morgan Chase, which is the largest bank in the United States. The US bank has decided to create a fund based on Bitcoins. The purpose of this new tool is to meet the bank’s many customers with something that allows them to approaching Bitcoin in a slightly more regulated way. However, the tool is reserved for private banking users, the wealthiest.

A tool that opens various scenarios

Traditional banks are rather cautious, not to say reluctant, towards cryptocurrencies for reasons that are also quite understandable. However, addressing a huge audience of customers I do not even want to disappoint the requests of many of their investors who are intrigued by this market.
In particular, it should also be noted that the Sec will sooner or later decide whether or not to approve etfs on cryptocurrencies.

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also: Economic aid without looking at income. But you are a precarious the bonus is not up to you, says the government

This will be a really important step because etfs are now the most widespread and loved form of investment and making one on cryptocurrencies would also mean symbolically clearing them through customs. We’re not there yet but JP Morgan’s tool somehow brings this scenario closer.

Read also: Controlling costs per kilo and not going on a full stomach: the golden rules for not being fooled by supermarkets

But what impact does this progressive acceptance of cryptocurrencies have on the stability of the system? It is clear that the more they spread, the more the bursting of a possible bubble feared by many would have a systemic impact.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

479
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
470
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
439
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
382
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
378
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
357
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
348
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
337
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
329
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
325
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top