The largest US bank opens to Bitcoin, but only if you are well off

It is no mystery that cryptocurrencies have attracted the interest of so many in recent years. But in addition to the siren of easy earnings, there is no shortage of fears. Fears also justified, because if it is true that these strange virtual currencies have grinded astounding revenues, it is also true that they are subject to really dangerous fluctuations, so much so that they hardly even make the news anymore.

But instead it makes headlines when a large global private institution decides to create a tool that revolves around one of them. In this case we are really talking about a heavyweight because the bank in question is nothing less than JP Morgan Chase, which is the largest bank in the United States. The US bank has decided to create a fund based on Bitcoins. The purpose of this new tool is to meet the bank’s many customers with something that allows them to approaching Bitcoin in a slightly more regulated way. However, the tool is reserved for private banking users, the wealthiest.

A tool that opens various scenarios

Traditional banks are rather cautious, not to say reluctant, towards cryptocurrencies for reasons that are also quite understandable. However, addressing a huge audience of customers I do not even want to disappoint the requests of many of their investors who are intrigued by this market.

In particular, it should also be noted that the Sec will sooner or later decide whether or not to approve etfs on cryptocurrencies.

This will be a really important step because etfs are now the most widespread and loved form of investment and making one on cryptocurrencies would also mean symbolically clearing them through customs. We’re not there yet but JP Morgan’s tool somehow brings this scenario closer.

But what impact does this progressive acceptance of cryptocurrencies have on the stability of the system? It is clear that the more they spread, the more the bursting of a possible bubble feared by many would have a systemic impact.