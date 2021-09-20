The Lars von Trier exhibition in Paris

The stills of some of the scenes from the most talked about films by Danish director Lars von Trier are on display in the Paris office of the Perrotin gallery. Treated as independent works of art, each with a title, printed on aluminum and Plexiglas, for sale in editions of 3. An event of sure resonance, but with some open questions.

The exhibition of the controversial Danish director Lars von Trier (Copenhagen, 1956) at the Perrotin gallery in Paris is made up of a collection of twenty-four images. The latter cover the director’s entire career: from the beginnings of Europe (1991) a The House That Jack Built (2018), along with films from the golden years, such as Manderlay (2005) and Nymphomaniac (2013).

THE POSTER OF MELANCHOLIA

Of Melancholia (2011) there is the image of the poster, explicit reference to theOphelia by Pre-Raphaelite John Everett Millais. Justice of Ophelia it is in fact the title of the photograph that portrays a woman, Kirsten Dunst, in a floating wedding dress. But in this case, she’s not slipping into the watery void of the end, bringing a dead Ophelia into the dilemma of love for a murdered father and a murderous lover. Kirsten Dunst is not in pain, she is conscious and watches us and herself as the water hugs her.

Based on the film, thanks to which Dunst won the award for Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, there is also the nocturnal contact between Melancholia – the planet that is threateningly approaching the Earth – and Justine on the bank of a forest stream; naked, lying down, the actress regenerates herself in the light of Melancholia, emerging from the abyss of a depression that had forced her to bed for months. Moonshower: this is how the image was renamed by the director, where references to the Renaissance nudes of Giorgione, Leonardo, Titian are evident.

LARS VON TRIER AND DOGVILLE

From Dogville (2003) is based on the journey of the innocent and diabolical Grace (Nicole Kidman), lying in a fetal position among the crates of apples of a freight wagon. When she emerges from that womb of fruit and night, her alleged rescuer (the man who drives the truck and who was supposed to bring Grace to safety from Dogville, the city where she is a victim of all kinds of abuse) rapes her.

Anyone who remembers the plot knows that the sweet and accommodating Grace will eventually have her torturers killed one by one, including the rapist. Because it was just for fun that she had escaped from the protection of a powerful gangster (her father), who had pretended to be lost, refugee, who had been used, mistreated, commanded, raped and abused. The photo is titled Escape and one wonders, as after watching the film, if the need for escape is fundamentally from oneself.

THE ANTICHRIST ACCORDING TO LARS VON TRIER

In front of Escape, in black and white, there is the dizzying incipit of Antichrist (2009). In Fall of Man, Nic (a very small child) leans out of the window and looks down at the snow falling slowly, softly, silently. Everything in his pose returns a sense of wonder, from the open hand to the head that comes forward and the foot, warm inside the sock, on the edge of the windowsill. The image creates a tension between the horizontality of the frame and the vertical call of the void. As in the compositions of the Russian constructivist Alexander Rodchenko, it gives the feeling of a steep fall, of an existence on the edge.

Another iconic scene in the film is that of Nic’s parents: He (Willem Dafoe) and She (Charlotte Gainsbourg, for this role she won the Best Actress award at Cannes) naked under the roots of a fairy-tale and primeval tree. There are arms and hands that rise from the bowels of the Earth and merge with the roots, a throbbing nature awakened by the pleasure of two bodies condemned to penetrate and kill each other. The title: Suffering the Nature within.

DESIRE AS DESTRUCTION

The photo of Bess (Emily Watson), the protagonist of Breaking the Waves, Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 1996.

In As Above, So Below, As Within, So Without, Bess is suspended on a swing above the rooftops of her provincial town in Scotland. For those who remember the movie, it’s the scene where this young, good girl decides to marry the man she loves. A marriage that the community does not approve of, a choice that will lead Bess, beyond those roofs and that sea, to the jump that one part of her desires and to which the other resists, stubbornly holding on to the chains of the swing, while the scarf flies. How much will Bess change – remaining tied to those chains -, what she will do on the swing, makes the innocence of her “moment on the threshold”Even more moving.

THE CURATOR TELLS THE EXHIBITION (AND TRY TO CLEAR SOME DOUBTS)

“It was a ten-year gestation job”, Says Jens-Otto Paludan, curator of the exhibition together with Malou Solfjeld. “We had selected over a hundred works at the beginning, which gradually dwindled to twenty-four“.

From this selection emerge the references to the history of art by Lars von Trier, who in fact wanted to enroll at the Academy and become a painter, “but it didn’t go as he wanted and he decided to be a director”Reveals Paludan. The great themes of his cinema are highlighted: religion, psychoanalysis, a dark, perverse and innocent female, forced and freed from a violent sexuality. Strong stories, unforgettable also for their visual charge.

“Whose are these photographic works?“, we asked. “From the production house? Of the photographers who took them – and who for the record are Anthony Dod Mantle, Manuel Alberto Claro and Rubby Müller?“. “The author is Lars”, The curator cuts short.

There remains another doubt to be resolved on the future of still (by author) as new market trend. We will see others on the walls of the galleries and on the walls of the houses, full of stories that are told one piece at a time, inside or outside an order, free to rejoin the thread of a narrative that it is enough to look only once, at the cinema, to remember it by heart?

– Maria Pia Masella

Paris // until 2 October 2021

Lars von Trier

PERROTIN

76, rue de Turenne

www.perrotin.com