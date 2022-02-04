The Last 24 Hours: A fast-paced action film starring Ethan Hawke

P.er an evening at the gun cotton – assuming you are already saturated with Sanremo – will be on the air tonight on first tv at 9.30 pm on Rai 2 the film The last 24 hours. Action to the last breath with an extraordinary Ethan Hawkehere the actor plays a antihero seeking revenge with only twenty-four hours to complete it.

If the plot can remember the legendary TV series 24 with Kiefer Sutherland, the film is not limited to tight fitting of shootings and intrigues to be solved. But he also chooses the path of intimism and of redemption. Relying on the vast range of interpretative registers of the actor de The fleeting moment.

Below, the trailer for the film The last 24 hours

The last 24 hours: the plot of the movie

Travis Conrad (Ethan Hawke) is a special agent hired by a major paramilitary organization known as Red Mountain. Travis performs very risky operations on behalf of American government, actions in which he risks his safety every day. Unfortunately, due to a tragic event, the man he loses his wife and childkilled by some criminals.

Thanks to the support of brother-in-law and trusted friend Jim Morrow (Rutger Hauer), Travis is soon convinced to get back into action and put on the role of special agent again.

The man appears to die on a mission but, miraculously, wakes up in the hospital with a timer on his arm. The Red Mountain indeed succeeded in bring it back to lifethanks to a experimental surgerybut now Travis only has just 24 hours to take revenge on the powerful criminal organization who murdered his wife and child and seek redemption for his sins.

An adrenaline-pumping and intimate action

Directed with a sure hand by the former stuntman Brian Smrzthe film is part of the rich vein of modern action cinema all muscle and car chases. And, in the middle, the figure of the solitary hero in search of redemption stands out. A well-tested canvas by now, but not for this reason devoid of emotions.

The last 24 hours balance perfectly action scenes to the last breath – managing to avoid the clichés of the genre – a melancholy moments, with an Ethan Hawke who is very good at creating an empathic bond with the viewer.

The actor of Training Day in fact it is a troubled human protagonistas well as masterful action sequence interpreter from the exasperated rhythm.

Ex-hitman looking for a way out of marriage, a bit like the John Wick by Keanu Reeves, the character of Travis seems to be serving a sentence that fell from heaven. Especially when, years later, he loses his wife and child who are recalled through flashback never cloying.

Thus, memories imbued with remorse and repentance result in the hope of settle accounts thanks to a cathartic process which also involves a beautiful Asian Interpol agentactress Quing Xu, single mother who seems to fall in love with the protagonistdespite knowing that the life of man has, literally, the minutes numbered.

