the last challenge of the former pilot and Olympic champion – Libero Quotidiano





Lorenzo Pastuglia 09 February 2022

Olympic decathlon champion at the 1976 Montreal Canadian Games, William Bruce Jenner has become over time Caitlyn Marie Jenner, opting for sex change. Today, the news that the former Olympic champion and TV star will supervise a team in the all-female single-seater championship, the W Series, which for eight rounds of the season it will work alongside F1 in the same world circuits. Jenner will become team principal of Jenner Racing, having previously competed for the first time in a celebrity race at the 1979 Long Beach Grand Prix. In her career, the sportswoman and former driver also raced the 24 Hours of Daytona as a part of Jim Busby’s team, before continuing to compete professionally in the IMSA Camel GT championship as a factory driver for the Ford Motor Company and Jack Roush for the next six years, doing a total of 57 events.





“The W Series is changing the face of Motorsport”

Jenner’s first victory came in the 1986 12 Hours of Sebring with co-driver Scott Pruett, finishing first in class and fourth overall. That year he also finished second in the Imsa Gto championship. “I strongly believe in loyalty in motor racing and I am a supporter of all women in sport, from grassroots to elite level – commented the former 1976 Olympic champion – the W Series ticks every box for me and is a fusion of different aspects. of my career, “Jenner comments.





And again: “A championship dedicated to inspiring young girls and giving women the chance to succeed in roles in what has traditionally been a male dominated sector. The W Series the face of motorsport is changingcontinues its rapid expansion with an international grid of drivers and races, so this was the perfect time to get on board. “