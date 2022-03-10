‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’: Where was the Apple TV Plus series filmed?

ads

A 93-year-old man embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover long-hidden truths about his past in the six-episode series streaming on Apple TV Plus, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson in the title role and Dominique Fishback as Robyn, a family friend who takes an interest in Ptolemy after the death of her nephew, the new drama offers a nuanced depiction of aging, memory loss, and nature of miracle cures.

But where was The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray filmed?

Based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray poignantly explores questions about forgetting and being forgotten.

At the focal point of the drama is Ptolemy, a man slowly reaching the end of his life. He agrees to undergo a procedure to restore his memory and get to the bottom of the mysteries that define his adulthood.

In the book, The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray is set in Los Angeles, but what about the show? And where was it filmed?

Source: Apple TV Plus

Unlike the book, the show actually takes place in Atlanta. And while the exact filming locations haven’t been officially announced, it appears that at least some of the filming took place in Atlanta, based on Samuel L. Jackson’s Instagram posts from the time he was filming the series.

Director of photography began on April 6, 2022 and concluded on June 26, 2021. The Last Days of Ptolemy Gray was produced by Anonymous Content and Apple Studios, and will be available on Apple TV Plus on March 11, 2022.

Samuel L. Jackson had to travel a lot around the world between the shooting of ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ and ‘Argylle’.

2021 marked a busy year for Samuel, who traveled to Leeds, Halifax, London and other UK locations to film Secret Invasion. The six-part Marvel series stars Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, and more.

Samuel will appear in Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller starring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and John Cena. It just so happens that Argylle was also filmed, at least in part, in the UK, with filming locations including Greenford, Park Royal and Bovingdon. Samuel’s new projects also include The Piano Lesson, which is set in Pittsburgh, Penn.

‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ tells the story of a man who makes a reckless deal in hopes of a happy death.

At the focal point of the series is Ptolemy, named after Cleopatra’s father, according to IndieWire, an old man increasingly unable to retain his memories. After the death of his nephew, he has no one to trust or share stories with, at least until Robyn, a distant acquaintance, enters the scene.

Eager to live again, he makes a deal with a researcher who is developing a procedure that promises to undo the symptoms of dementia and restore long-lost memories. Unexpected complications soon arise. As for the hidden truths that Ptolemy discovers?

Keep an eye out for The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, coming to Apple TV Plus on March 11, 2022, to learn more.

