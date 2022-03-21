The last days, time, table of positions and classification probabilities of the selections

2022-03-21

The wait is coming to an end. The elimination process Concacaf is culminating and nothing is resolved. In the next three days, the teams classified to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the one that will play the playoff.

currently only Honduras and Jamaica they are out of the way. The nations, which will face each other on the last date, have no chance of even accessing the playoffs. The Savior is waiting for the coup de grâce.

So the only squads that are still in contention are, the leader Canada who is close to returning to a World Cup 36 years later. The only one he disputed was that of Mexico 1986. United States which is the escort with the Mexicans and Panama who fights for the playoff position against Costa Rica.

– PANAMA AND COSTA RICA, FOR THE REPECHAGE –

Of all this squad, the Ticos, with a combination of results, could even enter directly to what would be their sixth World Cup participation after 90′, 02′, 06, 14′ and 18′. They are currently in fifth position with 16 points, only one below the Panamanians who are fourth and in a playoff spot.