The last days, time, table of positions and classification probabilities of the selections

2022-03-21
The wait is coming to an end. The elimination process Concacaf is culminating and nothing is resolved. In the next three days, the teams classified to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the one that will play the playoff.
currently only Honduras and Jamaica they are out of the way. The nations, which will face each other on the last date, have no chance of even accessing the playoffs. The Savior is waiting for the coup de grâce.
So the only squads that are still in contention are, the leader Canada who is close to returning to a World Cup 36 years later. The only one he disputed was that of Mexico 1986. United States which is the escort with the Mexicans and Panama who fights for the playoff position against Costa Rica.
– PANAMA AND COSTA RICA, FOR THE REPECHAGE –
Of all this squad, the Ticos, with a combination of results, could even enter directly to what would be their sixth World Cup participation after 90′, 02′, 06, 14′ and 18′. They are currently in fifth position with 16 points, only one below the Panamanians who are fourth and in a playoff spot.
Panama He aspires to his second classification and in a row, but for that, he will have to sweat twice as on paper he is presented with a strong calendar closure, as will the Ticos too. They open the March date at home against Hondurasthen visit United States and close of premises against Canada.
The gringos and Canadians could be judges of this fight since they will also face Costa Rica. those of Luis Fernando Suarez will open on March 24 receiving Canadavisit to The Savior on the 27th and 30th they receive the heavy United States.
– DIRECT POST FOR THREE –
There are three selections that have the obligation to have direct access to the world Cup. Canadawhich became a power again with a golden generation, beating Costa Rica in the San José National, he will write down his name on the classified list. It is the closest to qualifying.
The Mexico the ‘Tata’ Martino It has an income of four points above the Panamanians who are in the playoff zone. The charros need four points out of nine to access the World Cup and to tell the truth, they have the most accessible calendar; receive to United States at Aztec but they close against the eliminated ones Honduras (visit) and The Savior (local).
The gringo team of Pulisic, McKennie, Dest, Reyna, Pepi, Adams, among other stars and whose technical direction is in charge of Gregg Berhalterwill not have it easy as they will play this triple date with teams that have something to play for.
They will start visiting versus Mexicothey receive Panama and they close playing outside against Costa Rica in a clash that could define a classified and the access of the Ticos to the playoffs or the elimination of the contest.
– THE DECEPTIONS OF THE OCTAGONAL –
Honduras and Jamaica the only thing they have in front of them is to try to close this failed road with dignity. The catrachos open fire on the Rommel Fernandez before the panas, they receive Mexico in a match that will be behind closed doors and closes precisely in Kingston against the ‘Reggae Boyz’.
Jamaicaled right now by the World Cup player in France 98′, Paul Hallreceive to The Savior in a match without much importance, they visit Canada and close before the ‘H’.
March 24th
Jamaica vs. El Salvador – 5:05 p.m.
Panama vs. Honduras – 7:05 p.m.
Mexico vs. United States – 8:00 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Canada – 8:05 p.m.
March 27th
Canada vs. Jamaica – 2:05 p.m.
El Salvador vs. Costa Rica – 3:05 p.m.
United States vs. Panama – 5:00 p.m.
Honduras vs. Mexico – 5:05 p.m.
March 30th
Panama vs. Canada – 7:05 p.m.
Jamaica vs. Honduras – 7:05 p.m.
Mexico vs. El Salvador – 7:05 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. United States – 7:05 p.m.
TABLE OF THE FINAL OCTAGONAL HEADING TO QATAR 2022
1- Canada 25 points
2- United States 21 points
3- Mexico 21 points
4- Panama 17 points
5- Costa Rica 16 points
6- El Salvador 9 points
7- Jamaica 7 points (Eliminated)
8- Honduras 3 points (Eliminated)