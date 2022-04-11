the last declaration of war of the series

As not infrequently in many other television series or feature films and even in his own The Walking Dead (since 2010), the chapter “Acts of God” (11×16) starts in half res, with a disturbing scene about something horrible that must have happened or is happening. Probably, what was feared after the tension of the episode “Trust” (11×15) and his last swerve, which does not bode well.

The soundtrack by Sam Ewing and Bear McCreary feed oureither unrest; as well as the first appearance of Lance Hornsby, played by Josh Hamilton, with a certain visual display by director Catriona McKenzie, who has previously made other chapters for Supernatural (2005-2020), How to defend a murderer (2014-2020) or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020).

But it is that, in addition, his almost omnipresent notes contribute a lot to the composition of this installment of The Walking Deadwhich represents a point and followed in this second round of the three that make up the final season, is quite close to the fluidity of a symphony that preserves the mood of the spectators, keeping them practically with the heart in a fist.

The outcome of a duel foretold

The ability to move of the interactions between the Maggie and the Hershel Rhe of Lauren Cohan and Kien Michael Spiller and the Negan Smith of Jeffrey Dean Morgan is not a flash in the pan in “The Rotten Core” (11×14), but is strongly repeated during “Acts of God”. But there isn’t much time for sensibilities like this because the difficult confrontation we expected begins without delay.

The danger to which some of the leading survivors are exposed makes our muscles stiff. In particular, with the power of the images that they offer us and the fact that here the dramatic threads come together of this season of The Walking Dead, and that they do so as a result of sins committed by different characters who now take a terrible toll. Without contemplation.

The zombies and their share of gore do not stop being extras in the midst of the fight, the shots and the dynamics of the mouse and the cat. But everything is fine like this. And the silence is no less tense because one waits for something dreadful to break it in one dreadful instant, and for that to lead us to the outcome of an announced duel with the logical intervention of the only one who could put an end to it by the link that unites him to the contenders.

This is how the last war of ‘The Walking Dead’ begins

Co-executive producer Nicole Mirante-Matthews has been in charge of writing the script for “Acts of God”, the episode of The Walking Dead with which the last war of the group formerly commanded by former sheriff Rick Grimes of Andrew Lincoln begins; a screenwriter who has already signed five episodes of the series since “We Are the End of the World” (10×02), in addition to others from Navy: Criminal Investigation (since 2003) or luke cage (2016-2018).

It must be recognized that his lines of dialogue on this occasion do not stand out for their eloquence. But what he wants to narrate has been very well understood by Catriona McKenzie with the showrunner Angela Kang behind him, and the entire dramatic apparatus from the staging, the exemplary performances of the cast and the post-production work is more than enough for us to value the whole, up to what he deserved the break that precedes the final fireworks.

And the slow-motion parallel montage by Tiffany Melvin, mute and only supported by the ears by the score by Sam Ewing and Bear McCreary, which presents the opposing setbacks suffered by each other with all the necessary intensity that has been built with the immediate sequences and the previous episodes, manages to rip us chills at what we see. And he forces us to recognize that there is no way we would miss the last eight chapters of The Walking Dead.



