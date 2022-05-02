The last drag queen in Barcelona’s Chinatown

Enric Ribes In 2017 he made ‘Singing on the rooftops’, a short, or micro piece as he prefers to define it, around Gilda Love, one of the last transformists in Barcelona’s Chinatown. The title is taken from the last stanza of ‘Song of the Ladybird’ by Federico García Lorca. Ribes and Love became friends. The short was “a tribute to Gilda, to her life experience. I shot it with a Bolex camera, with expired 16mm film,” explains the director.

The same analogical sensation has the feature that, with the same title, Ribes began shooting in the middle of the pandemic, at the end of 2020, and which has just been presented at the festival day. In between, he made ‘Greykey’ (2019), a documentary about the only black prisoner in the Mauthausen camp, Republican fighter Carlos Greykey.

‘Singing on the rooftops’ It’s not exactly a documentary. It appeals to the hybrid character to show a reality and at the same time invent a fiction. The film, which mixes the two concepts until they are indivisible, was born with the idea of ​​”spending time with a special person and building the story of a Raval’s old school drag queena lazy person with a big heart.”

The film could have been different if Gilda had not lost the apartment where she lived for decades. Ribes explains that “I would have liked to go to her house, but we had to do a fictional shoot to get a documentary film. Today Gilda remains of that lifestyle and little else.”

the pure reality

The visual references have been more photographic than cinematographic. The photo is of Anna Franquesa, Catalan living in the United States who has just done the photography for ‘Expats’, the latest series by Nicole Kidman. But yes, there is a small cinematographic wink with the appearance of a character from ‘Under construction’, the film by José Luis Guerin which showed the beginning of change in the Raval.

“I never gave Gilda a script. We kept meeting to capture pure reality”, comments Ribes on the working method. The film was shot in a house that was falling apart, giving it a twilight look. The layers of sound –from the neighbourhood, from the works, the Arab music– are fundamental to understanding life in the Raval.

Ribes combines has used archive material and performances recorded at Bodega Bohemia. “She lost all her things, including photos of her, when she left the flat. Fortunately, we had scanned them. This material has been essential, as well as what I have found on the internet.” Gilda now lives in social flats made with port containers at the end of the Ramblas. “He was very shocked when he saw the film for the first time,” the director concludes.