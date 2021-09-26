News

The Last Duel: a new featurette from the film | Cinema

A new featurette has landed online that takes us behind the scenes of The Last Duel, the highly anticipated new film by Ridley Scott starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck presented in recent weeks as a world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival.

The film, we recall, will be available in our cinemas from 14 October. You can see the featurette at the top of the page.

In the cast of The Last Duel we find Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck, the story is taken from the book of the same name written by Eric Jager.

Set in 1386, the plot centers on the vicissitudes of a Norman knight who returns from the war and discovers that his wife has accused her old friend of raping her. The French court will decide the fate of the accused through a single trial between the two.

Damon and Affleck wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener: it is the first time that the two return to write together after the Oscar for Rebel genius. In the early stages, Affleck was to star with Matt Damon; after a series of developments the actor took a back seat as a supporting character in favor of Driver.

The release is set for October 15 for the United States, October 14 in Italy.

What do you think of this featurette? How long are you waiting for the Ridley Scott movie? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

SOURCE: 20th Century Studios


