The Last Duel: a new spot for Ridley Scott’s new medieval film is online

20th Century Sudios has released a new commercial for The Last Duel, the film presented out of competition at the recent Venice Film Festival with protagonists Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck.

The new spot of The Last Duel

After the first trailer of The Last Duel, the expectations of fans towards this new medieval film by Ridley Scott (The Crusades) are really high but, to understand if they will not be disregarded, we will have to wait for the next one October 14, when the film hits Italian cinemas.

In the meantime, we can still fool the wait with the new spot below:

The plot of The Last Duel

Set in 14th-century France, the film is based on a true story of prejudice, revenge and pride, told in a novel by Eric Jager.

The story takes place in 1386 and tells the vicissitudes of two friends and the wife of one of them.

As one of the friends returns from the war, he discovers that the other has raped the soldier’s wife. Nobody believes the woman and the soldier then appeals to the King of France, telling him that he wants to fight in a duel to the death and, if the other wins, it is because he is actually innocent. This will be the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

A story of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France. Knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) are ordered to fight to the death after Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife.

Driver and Damon are the two characters who will battle to the death and, as you can see in the trailer for The Last Duel just below, it looks like it’s going to be a pretty brutal fight.

