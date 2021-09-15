The Last Duel and Damon and Affleck’s hairstyles | Cinema

, the long-awaited new film by Ridley Scott, had its world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival: it is the first screenplay written by the duo Matt Damon and Ben Affleck after, which in 1997 earned them the Oscar.

In a recent interview with EW, Matt Damon And Ben Affleck commented on the questionable hairstyles of their characters. Although they can trigger hilarity, there were very specific reasons as explained by Damon:

My character always went to war, he wanted to fight. Ridley liked the idea of ​​a mullet like taking a knife and cutting my hair off to the side to put on the helmet. That’s all that matters to him.

Affleck, who mentioned Max Von Sydow in the movie Ingmar Bergman titled The seventh seal as a source of inspiration, he added:

It is a question of representation of power, I learn the patriarchy, the structure of power, all gathered in one character. This had to be reflected in the way of dressing and also in the hairstyle.

In the cast of The Last Duel we find Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck, the story is taken from the book of the same name written by Eric Jager.

Set in 1386, the plot centers on the vicissitudes of a Norman knight who returns from the war and discovers that his wife has accused her old friend of raping her. The French court will decide the fate of the accused through a single trial between the two.

Damon and Affleck wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener: it is the first time that the two return to write together after the Oscar for Rebel genius. In the early stages, Affleck was to star with Matt Damon; after a series of developments the actor took a back seat as a supporting character in favor of Driver.

The release is set for October 15 for the United States, October 14 in Italy.