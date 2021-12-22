News

The Last Duel available in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
The Last Duel, the 20th Century Studios film that tells the true story of the latter duelit authorized by law in the history of France, is available in Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD. In addition to the scenes from the movie, the Home Video version also includes the clip Behind the scenes of “The Last Duel, an unpublished documentary that traces the process of making the film through the testimony of the visionary director Ridley Scott and the filmmakers.

READ ALSO: our review of the film

The Last Duel
Adam Driver / Jacques LeGris and Matt Damon / Jean de Carrouges in The Last Duel (Patrick Redmond)

Synopsis

Starring Academy Award® winner Matt Damon, two-time Academy Award® nominee Adam Driver, Emmy® winner Jodie Comer and two-time Academy Award® winner Ben Affleck, the film is a gripping story of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France. Based on real events, the film reveals long-held assumptions about the latter duelit is authorized in France between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends who have become bitter rivals. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), is ferociously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation he denies, she refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that puts in threaten his life.

EXTRA CONTENT*:

  • Behind the scenes of “The Last Duel– Unpublished documentary that reconstructs the complex work of Ridley Scott during the making of the film, deepening together with the cast and filmmakers the choices regarding settings, photography and acting.

