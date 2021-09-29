The Last Duel, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: “That’s why we haven’t written together for years”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are first of all great friends in private life but they also share the first great success of their career: Will Hunting – Rebel genius, thanks to which they won the Oscar for best original screenplay. Now, over twenty years later, a new co-written script: The Last Duel.

During an Entertainment Weekly round table, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck explainedwhy they no longer cooperated along with the script of a film in all these years and the choice of Nicole Holofcener as co-writer. On Everyeye you will also find the posters of The Last Duel, with the characters of the film.

“She is the best author in the world [Holofcener]” Damon explains. And Affleck adds:“We wanted it to be beautiful”. Pressed, Damon reiterates:“We haven’t written in a long time. I think mainly because the first time, when we wrote Will Hunting – Rebellious Genius, we didn’t really know what we were doing. And it took a really long time. And I think we both probably thought we’d never have that much. time, we were unemployed … “.

Affleck confirms:“We lived together, we didn’t do much. We had a couple of years to make a lot of mistakes.”.

“And no deadline” Damon adds. Ben Affleck explains:“The goal was to get the job and then we started working and that was what we focused on. But we kept collaborating and working together, showing each other things. Then this book came, we found it … I gave it to Matt, he gave it to me and we were both struck by the story of this amazing woman and what she did, her heroism. It felt so moving. Because part of the story was conceived trying to reveal the unspeakable world of women that history has not acquired “.

Ridley Scott stated that a character is inspired by his mother in a recent interview; The Last Duel was presented at the last Venice Film Festival.