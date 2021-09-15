The Last Duel, Ben Affleck shocked by the hairstyles in the movie: “Do you think they will work?”

Ben Affleck and colleague Matt Damon have expressed their bewilderment at the unlikely hairstyles chosen by Ridley Scott for The Last Duel.

The star of The Last Duel, Ben Affleck, admitted he stayed shocked as much as the spectators in front of hairstyles imposed by director Ridley Scott on the cast.

The Last Duel: Ben Affleck’s profile

The strange haircuts sported by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as, respectively, Count Pierre d’Alençons and Jean de Carrouges in The Last Duel have certainly not gone unnoticed. In Indiewire’s review we read that the film hosts “some of the worst hairstyles ever seen on screen”. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Affleck and Damon blamed Ridley Scott for the choice of looks:

“Ridley is very visual and he chose these looks. Then he put our faces on these looks.” Matt Damon explained.

“We were shocked” Ben Affleck added. “But since he’s such an amazing visual artist and he’s the director you trust. I hope people don’t quit screening because of our hair. But it helped both of us not feel like people generally see us and be part of it. of this other world. I think that was Ridley Scott’s intention. But he just said ‘This is what your hair will be like.’ “

Affleck continued: “At first I thought ‘Wow, this is shocking, do you really think this is going to work?’ But he really believed it, so I said ‘Okay, I trust you. Let’s do it.’ Also, I didn’t understand to what extent the added cyan and desaturation would change my appearance “.

Damon explained that his mullet is a result of his character constantly going to war: “He wanted to fight. And Ridley liked the idea of ​​the mullet like I’d just grabbed a knife and cut the sides of my hair just so I could put my helmet on. That’s all I cared about.”

Here you can find the review of The Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s film will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 14th.