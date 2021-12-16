The Last Duel: Ben Affleck talks about Ridley Scott’s criticism of millennials and box office flop

Ben Affleck recently talked about The Last Duel, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, focusing on the film, on the comments of Ridley Scott aimed at millennials and the fact that a film with a budget of 100 million has strangely managed to earn only 10 at the box office in the United States.

The Last Duel: A close-up of Matt Damon

During an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Scott blamed millennials for the failure of his film: “Young people today were raised on these fucking cell phones. Millennials don’t want to be taught anything unless you teach them by running it through their cellphone. ”

Affleck, speaking of the words of the famous director, said: “Ridley is at a stage in his career and life where, of course, he is completely free from worries about what people think of him and therefore only says what he thinks.“.

The Last Duel: Adam Driver during a scene

The actor later opened up about the box office failure of his film and the future of the film industry: “The truth is, I’ve had films that haven’t worked well over the course of my career. It is very easy to understand this and it is also easy to understand why they are not liked. The movie is shit, people don’t want to see it, right? On the other hand, I really like this film. It’s great and it works – the audience liked it, and now it’s doing well in streaming as well. ”

The Last Duel: Matt Damon and Jodie Comer in a scene from the film

“Everything is changing and the people who want to see complicated, adult dramas are the same people who think before going to the cinema, ‘You know what? I don’t need to go to a movie theater, at home I can pause it, go to the bathroom and finish it tomorrow. ‘ This, coupled with the fact that today you can watch films with excellent quality screens even at home, has changed everything. My children are right, you have to adapt or you risk becoming dinosaurs. “Concluded Ben Affleck.