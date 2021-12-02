The Last Duel, big flop for Ridley Scott’s film: the causes of failure

In the face of a budget of over 100 million euros for the production of the film, to which a budget for the promotion of the film product must necessarily be added, not specified by the Disney but which can be highlighted in at least 50 million dollars, The Last Duel by Ridley Scott achieved a substantial cinematic flop, with an economic return of approximately $ 28 million worldwide, following more than 2 weeks after the release of the star-studded film. Following the statements by Ridley Scott, who tried to explain the nature of the cinematic failure of the product, it can be imagined that the causes that led to the failure of the cinematic product, despite a high level cast and a particularly interesting historical subject, must be sought in the nature of the film and , above all, in a film genre that seems to have reached the end of its history, following numerous products, among which certainly stands out The gladiator with Russell Crowe, which have allowed the film genre itself to reach its apogee; in trying to interpret and understand the causes of cinematic failure of The Last Duel, based on the various considerations that can be made, it is important to underline everything there is to know about the film, relating to the plot, cast and investments made for the film product itself.

The cinematic material of The Last Duel and the failure of the film

The Last Duel is a 2021 film directed by Ridley Scott, which is based on the 2004 historical novel The last duel. The True Story of a Crime, a Scandal, and a Trial by Combat in Medieval France (The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France), created and written by Eric Jager. The historical novel in question tells of the events relating to the last duel of God, a practice that was developed during the Middle Ages in Europe among the peoples of Germanic lineage, through an institution typical of Germanic law which, in 1386 in France, took place for the last time between Jeanne de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, played by Matt Damon and Adam Driver respectively.

The cinematographic commitment of the two actors, especially that of Adam Driver, also protagonist of the film House of Gucci to be released on December 16, 2021 in cinemas, was unable, on its own, to generate major success for the Ridley Scott-directed film product, which achieved substantial success after its theatrical release. After being released worldwide starting in October, the film earned just under dthe $ 5 million in the US opening weekend, a particularly low figure which, however, has not definitively canceled the hopes of the production of finding itself in front of a growing success of the film directed by Ridley Scott; the hopes, however, very quickly turned into illusions that were denied, since the film product in question grossed little more than 28 million dollars worldwide, against a budget that, for production and promotion, led to the investment of at least 150 million dollars for a film that was deemed at least by 2022 Oscar nominations.

Beyond the critical discourse, since the film in question was still partially appreciated by the critics who gave it some definitions of interpretation and costumes, the media attitude towards the film product was particularly evident and not it left room for different interpretations. The Last Duel is a huge flop and, for this reason, the causes of failure must be analyzed.

Plot of The Last Duel and stellar cast of Ridley Scott’s film

As far as the plot is concerned, it is the cast of the film product directed by Ridley Scott First of all, we must consider the setting of the film which is based on the fourteenth century in France, especially in a cultural and historical environment which was based on the laws of Germanic law, which presented particular forms of ordeal including the duel of God. The last act of the famous manifestation of Germanic law is between the two knights Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, guilty of raping Marguerite de Thibouville, wife of the former.

Through a set of chapters and flashbacks, which allow to highlight the points of view of the two protagonists, the film offers a rather broad chronological perspective which will then lead to the realization of the last great duel of God. The protagonists of the cinematographic product are certainly important, since, in the same film, you can find actors like Matt Damon, Adam driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck, able to underline the reason for a certainly important investment in terms of budget which, in the intentions of the production by Disney, would have justified, by itself, a great success of the film product. The cast of the film in question is as follows:

Matt Damon: Jean de Carrouges

Adam Driver: Jacques Le Gris

Jodie Comer: Marguerite de Carrouges

Ben Affleck: Count Pierre d’Alençon

Harriet Walter: Nicole de Buchard

Nathaniel Parker: Sir Robert D’Thibouville

Sam Hazeldine: Thomin du Bois

Michael McElhatton: Bernard Latour

Alex Lawther: Charles VI of France

Clive Russell: uncle of King Charles VI of France

Marton Csokas: Crespin

Oliver Cotton: Jean de Carrouges III

Željko Ivanek: Le Coq

Adam Nagaitis: Adam Louvel

Clare Dunne: Ceila

Bosco Hogan: priest

Caoimhe O’Malley: Elizabeth

Ridley Scott’s statements about the failure of The Last Duel

L’failure of The Last Duel it was certainly not accidental and, in a certain sense, it can be identified in a film genre that no longer seems to be able to offer considerable success in terms of economic return compared to productions and investments. Ridley Scott, director of the film with Matt Demon and Adam Driver, he wanted to offer his own personal perspective on the flop of The Last Duel, explaining the following: “Disney did a fantastic promotion job, the producers loved the film and I was worried it wasn’t for them. I think what ditched him, what we have nowadays is the audience glued to his damn cell phones. Millennials who don’t want others to teach them anything unless it arrives on their cell phones. It’s a big deal, but I think we’re addressing it right now with Facebook. I think it’s a misdirection that happened from the moment the wrong kind of trust was given to this generation ”.

The director, at the same time, he also explained that he does not regret having invested – in terms of work – in a similar film product: “It’s the bet we made, Fox made. We all thought it was a brilliant script. And we made it. I’ve never had any regrets about any film I’ve made. Not even one. I learned very early to be my own critic. The only thing you should have an opinion on is what you just did. Make sure you are happy and don’t look back. That’s me”.