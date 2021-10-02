The Last Duel by Ridley Scott, posters dedicated to the characters released

There are only a few days left for the film to be released in cinemas The Last Duel, the film starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Well Affleck. So, let’s discover together the new posters, and the new video content, dedicated to the 20th Century Studios feature film.

The Last Duel – The plot

The Last Duel is a production based on the book by Eric Jager. Therefore, it leads the viewer to relive the turbulent events of the medieval period. Are you ready to immerse yourself in a story where the protagonists are the church, the nobility and a young king? The Last Duel therefore takes us to a distant world made of chivalric codes, in which there is a woman willing to fight alone in the name of truth.

While waiting for its release in cinemas, let’s enjoy together the video content published by 20th Century Studios Italia.

We share with you the official synopsis of the film:

“Based on real events, the film reveals long-held assumptions about the latest authorized duel in France between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends who have become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), is ferociously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation he denies, she refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that puts in threaten his life. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God“.

Production

The Last Duel is directed by the director Ridley Scott while the screenplay, based on the book by Eric Jager, is written by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, Jennifer Fox, Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Executive producers are Kevin Halloran, Drew Vinton and Madison Ainley.

Exit date

The Last Duel, the new branded film 20th Century Studios, will arrive on October 14 in Italian cinemas and will be distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italy.

As always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page.