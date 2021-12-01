The Last Duel, comes the exclusive clip in which Ridley Scott directs a scene from the film

The Last Duel should arrive on Disney + Italy very soon, while in the US it makes its digital debut. Ahead of the arrival in 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD on December 14th, Collider reveals now an exclusive clip from the set, in which we see Scott directing the beginning of the intense duel of the film. You will find the video at the top of the article.

The cast of the film is made up of well-known names, such as Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck and the two main ones, Matt Damon and Adam Driver who play the role of Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. The two of them must fight to the death after de Carrouges’ wife accuses Le Gris of assault.

In the exclusive clip we discover everything about the scene of the action packed duel between Damon and Driver, with Scott directing them. Slowly we see the battle come to life on the screen, suddenly interrupted by shots of the storyboards and all the behind-the-scenes tricks and magic that come into play to make the shooting experience safe for everyone involved in the various stunts.

The Last Duel is a hotly debated movie at the moment, due to the flop at the box office, for which Scott immediately sought an explanation. The director blamed millennials, who are unable to lift their heads from their smartphones. A somewhat exaggerated statement? Perhaps. But in the meantime we can find out how the most important scene of the film was shot. Looking at it (also) from our smartphone.