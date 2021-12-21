The Last Duel in 4K UHD, the review

The Last Duel: A close-up of Matt Damon

The true story of the last duel authorized by law in the history of France, the return of a visionary director accustomed to spectacular blockbusters such as Ridley Scott, an all-important cast starring Matt Damon and Adam Driver, well supported by Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. Add to all this the spectacle of being able to see the movie in the best video format possible, and here it is, as we will see in review of The Last Duel in 4K UHD, Disney’s home video product is ideal for moving to the Kingdom of France in the fourteenth century and following the story of the knight Jean de Carrouges and the charming Roman squire Jacques Le Gris, accused of raping the knight’s wife. She refuses to remain silent and accuses her attacker, it will end with a grueling duel to the death between the two men.

Sumptuous 4K video despite aggressive photography and many dark scenes

We were able to admire the edition of The Last Duel with the top video format, and the judgment is that the 20th Century Studios product distributed by Walt Disney Home Entertainment is amazing in every component. Starting with a video 4K UHD that manages to digest rather aggressive and unnatural photography in an excellent way, with frequent cold blue-ice and desaturated shades, not to mention the critical lighting conditions of several scenes. Precisely for this reason there are decidedly softer moments, especially in the darker sequences, but overall the transfer is fantastic with a detail at times granite and incisive, both on the faces of the protagonists and in the costumes and settings.

The painting is always compact and without smudges, especially the interiors lit only by candles strike for beauty and sense of depth: in these circumstances, the details emerge anyway from the shadows and from the slightly illuminated areas, without the solidity of the painting ever losing. HDR helps to revive photography that has the aforementioned characteristics with many shades, to then offer even greater liveliness in daytime exteriors.

Surgical precision audio. And what a broadside in the violent final duel.

If the video is of the highest standard, theaudio it’s even more convincing. The Italian Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 is already a spectacular high-level track, but as often happens in these cases, for those who can appreciate the English Dolby Atmos, the experience becomes unforgettable. This obviously in the pure action scenes, which in any case are not very many since the dialogues prevail. As mentioned, the Italian track allows for an excellent immersion in the atmosphere of the film. Already in the quietest moments you can appreciate a surgical direction of the effects, such as the hoof of a horse off stage, or the launch of a line in the water.

Then in the action moments, and in those where even the soundtrack can be unleashed, the department gives its maximum. THE panning they are already appreciable in the launch of the fiery arrows, but then where the audio pulls out its claws and in addition to precision unleashes a power to the sound of bass broadsides, it is in the very violent final duel between the two protagonists. All this in the English Dolby Atmos still has an extra edge, both in terms of dynamics and overall sound pressure, in addition to the advantage of verticality that further amplifies the spatiality.

The extras: a great behind-the-scenes to understand the work on set

The edition does not disappoint even in terms of extra, which are on the blu-ray disc. Don’t be fooled by the fact that the only extra present in addition to the trailer is on Behind the scenes of The Last Duel, which lasts 34 minutes. It is in fact a making of all roast and no smoke, far from those empty promotional contributions only. Here, on the other hand, we find a very accurate and truly captivating behind-the-scenes that tells in a wonderful way the work on the set during the shooting of various scenes, also describing all the difficulties, the difficult conditions in times of covid, as well as the direction of Ridley Scott in all its aspects. The result is a truly compelling documentary that reinterprets the director’s work during the making and the choices regarding acting, settings and photography.