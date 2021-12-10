After his recent film debut, The Last Duel finally comes in Home Video with its editions in Blu-Ray, DVD And 4K UHD. Let’s find out more details together!

The Last Duel in Home Video

The Last Duel, the film 20th Century Studios which tells the true story of the last legally authorized duel in the history of France, is finally available to all fans in a physical version. More specifically we are talking about the Blu-Ray, DVD and 4K UHD editions.

The extras

One of the peculiarities of the physical versions of films are certainly the extra contents present. There is no better way to better understand a production than to look at what happened behind the scenes. Thanks to this new proposal we can therefore see, thanks to an unpublished documentary, what was the complex work of Ridley Scott during the making of the film. In addition to this, there are also insights with the cast and filmmakers regarding the choices on settings, photography and acting. However, we inform you that the extra contents may vary according to the chosen format.

The cast and production

In the cast we see Matt Damon (Jean de Carrouges), Adam Driver (Jacques Le Gris), Jodie Comer (Marguerite de Carrouges) and Ben Affleck (Pierre d’Alençon) at work.

The director is Ridley Scott while the producers are Ridley Scott (PGA), Kevin J. Walsh (PGA), Jennifer Fox (PGA), Nicole Holofcener (PGA), Matt Damon (PGA) and Ben Affleck (PGA)

Madison Ainley, Kevin Halloran and Drew Vinton are executive producers while the screenplay is written by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The music in the film is curated by Harry Gregson-Williams. The film is based on the book by Eric Jager.

The last duel (2 Blu Ray) Yours forever on DVD and Blu-ray.

Directed by four-time Academy Award nominee director Ridley Scott (Survivor – The Martian, Black Hawk Down, The Gladiator, Thelma & Louise).

A sobering cinematic drama that explores the omnipresent power of men, the fragility of justice, and the strength and courage of a woman willing to fight alone in the name of truth.

Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver (Actors)

And you, have you seen the film at the cinema? Will you also buy its Home Video version?