Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this week, proudly declared that The Last Duel is a feminist film.

What is “The Last Duel” with Ben Affleck Matt Damon based on?

Based on Eric Jager’s 2004 book, the film – directed by Ridley Scott, with Affleck and Damon writing, producing and starring – is based on the true story of the last medieval trial in combat.

The plot

Set in 14th-century France, the story follows a duel between Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), after the latter rapes the former’s wife, Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer).

Ben Affleck

At a press conference at the Venice Film Festival, just before The Last Duel premiered, Affleck was asked to share his thoughts on the issues of consent and toxic masculinity. When asked if she identified as a feminist, she said (for The Daily Beast): “Yes, I consider myself a feminist.

Her words

“And this film was really emotional for me mainly because of the character of Marguerite: her extraordinary strength and courage seemed very evident to me when I read the book. Besides, it was a true story that people didn’t know ”.

Ben Affleck Matt Damon: A story that generates empathy

“This was an incredible woman in history who is one of the first known people on record who spoke out against a powerful man who assaulted her. Of course, it sounded relevant – and incredibly thrilling too, and a story that could generate a lot of catharsis and empathy, and one that I hoped would develop in the viewer a sense of compassion and hopefully the idea that we could look at each other in different way”.

Matt Damon

Damon said, “In stories that focus on men, women appear when men need them for something. They are property, they are not human beings. At that time, men were very good at cataloging everything they did, but the history of women was completely invisible, so we all had to invent a lot ”.