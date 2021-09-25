The Last Duel: many unpublished scenes behind the scenes of the film!

20th Century Studios posted a behind-the-scenes featurette of The Last Duel, the eagerly awaited new film by Ridley Scott that after The Crusades: Kingdom of Heaven, brought the director back to medieval times.

The story is indeed set in 14th century France, with the film being based on a true story of prejudice, revenge and pride, told in a novel by Eric Jager. This takes place in 1386 and tells the story of two friends and the wife of one of them.

As one of the two friends returns from the war, he discovers that the other has raped the soldier’s wife. Nobody believes the woman and the soldier then appeals to the King of France, telling him that he wants to fight in a duel to the death and, if the other wins, it is because in reality he is innocent. This will be the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

A story of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France. To the Chevalier Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and his squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) is ordered to fight to the death after Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife.

Driver and Damon are the two characters who will battle to the death (and it looks like it will be a pretty brutal fight) but, in the cast, there will also be Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck.

Behind the scenes of The Last Duel

Below you can find the behind the scenes featurette of The Last Duel, full of scenes never seen in the official trailer.

The Last Duel will debut in Italian cinemas on October 14th.

