The Last Duel: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s film about Me Too

The definition is a perfect synthesis: «medieval MeToo». A medieval drama about the MeToo. But what does the neo-feminist movement born in Hollywood have to do with it? The answer is the thesis of The Last Duel, in cinemas from 15 October, after the out-of-competition presentation at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Ridley Scott, written by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener, The Last Duel is inspired by the real events told in the 2004 book of the same name by Eric Jager. It is the story of the last legally authorized duel, a “duel of God”, which took place on December 29, 1386 in Paris. Seeking justice are Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver), the latter accused of raping the former’s wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), while alone in the castle.

The film is divided into three chapters, in which the story is told from the point of view of each of the three protagonists. There is rooting for Marguerite, of course, who six hundred years ago had the courage to report a rape, with the risk of losing her life. Yes, because medieval duels, we learn from watching the film, were intended as divine messages: whoever wins is right, whoever loses (and dies) has been condemned by God. In case of defeat, Marguerite risks being burned alive at the stake.

It is a story based entirely on he said / she said, as the Americans would say: his word against hers. And it is here the declared connection with current events, with the cases of harassment and violence that emerged with the Me Too movement, and with the reflection on victim blaming, that is, the blaming of the victim, and with the tendency to belittle or disbelieve the woman’s version. An openly “feminist” film, in which “you immediately understand that for men the situation is not black or white, while for women it is indeed”, as Nicole Holofcener, co-screenwriter with Affleck and Damon, says. New York Times.

The critical reception was lukewarm, the fault of the thesis system, very didactic, and perhaps of an excessive length (152 minutes), which aim to arrive at an exemplary judgment, quite consoling. The good guys win, even in the Middle Ages.

Frivolous note: this film is talked about on social media also for another reason that has little to do with feminism. We talk about it because of the bizarre hairstyles that the protagonists show off. Matt Damon with a goatee, very short bangs and a blond mullet that look like they came out of a video clip from the Eighties; Ben Affleck (who in the film plays the hilarious Count Pierre d’Alençon, a vicious man who runs his castle like the Playboy mansion) with a similar hairstyle, only more platinum blonde; then there’s Adam Driver in a medieval take on the usual scruffy look: goatee, mustache and a head of hair flowing down to the shoulders. GQ America he thoroughly investigated and questioned historians of the medieval style, who decreed: yes, strange hair already existed in the Middle Ages.

