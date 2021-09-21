The Last Duel, Matt Damon: “It was a lot of fun working with Ben Affleck”

Matt Damon spoke with Entertainment Tonight of the new film by Ridley Scott, The Last Duel. Damon wrote the script together with his best friend, Ben Affleck, And Nicole Holofcener. The two actors won a Oscar In the 1998 for Will Hunting – Rebel genius.

Matt Damon said that writing this new movie together was “actually a lot of fun” and on Will Huntig he added:

I think Will Hunting’s writing process was so inefficient. We didn’t really understand the structure, so we wrote thousands of pages. We thought, ‘Well, what if that happened ?,’ And then we wrote different scenes. So, we had all these disparate scenes and then we tried to put them together into something that felt like a movie

The Last Duel is based on the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France from Eric Jager.

This time, you know, it’s a story about perspective. There are two knights and then there is Lady Marguerite. So Ben and I wrote the male perspective and Nicole Holofcener wrote the female perspective. we have actually learned something about the structure of films over the years. So I think we’ll be writing a lot more in the future just because it didn’t take as long as we thought. It was actually a lot of fun

The Last Duel

Based on real events, the film tells the latest authorized duel in France between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends who have become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), is ferociously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation that he denies, she refuses to remain silent, coming forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that endangers her life. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God.

The film directed by Ridley Scott will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 14th. You can see the trailer below.

