The Last Duel, review of the new film by Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott returns to the big screen, after 4 years of absence (largely attributable to the pandemic situation), with The Last Duel, a solid and robust historical drama, made even more interesting by a choral cast well inspired and in great shape. Among other things, this film will follow closely too House of Gucci, again directed by Scott, evidently in the name of a prolific 2021.

The Last Duel takes its cue frombook of the same name of professor Jager (expert in medieval literature) reworked during the script by the trio Affleck, Damon and Holofcener. The writing work is remarkable: the film is divided into three chapters, all set in approximately the same time frame (the first five years of marriage of the Carrouges spouses), but dedicated to the points of view of the three protagonists. Within each one, some recurring episodes but different for memories, style and register, in order to emphasize the work perspective, trying at the same time to offer the viewer a complete but never redundant story.

The Last Duel of God

The actual plot then follows the exploits of two vassals by Count Pietro d’Alencon (played by a very blond Ben Affleck), friends in appearance and rivals in fact within the intricate power games of the French feudal nobility. At the center of the quarrels, rudenesses and offenses between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (favorite of the count, played by Adam Driver), we find the true protagonist of the story, Marguerite de Carrouges (wife of Jacques, played by Jodie Comer). Within a profoundly male-dominated world, Marguerite stands out as a courageous and dignified figure, finally suffering horrible sexual violence by Le Gris and deciding not to leave the issue unpunished, as is suggested several times by some supporting actors during the film, in a painfully truthful description of some practices of the time and not only of that time.

The justice coveted by Marguerite, however, turns into the umpteenth power game between men, resulting in what will prove to be the last Duel of God hosted in French territory: a fight to the death between Carrouges and Le Gris to decree, on the basis of divine will, the true custodian of truth.

Opening a little historical parenthesis, it is interesting to note how Scott managed, without weigh down too much fluidity of the story, to faithfully render the concept of the Duel of God, that is, of a type of ordeal; avoiding the risk of confusing the duel between men (the duel of honor, which survived until the Napoleonic period and of which Scott painted a shining fresco in his first work, The Duelists), with the “divine” judgment. In general, the historical rendering of the film is more than satisfactory, moving away from those flaws, perhaps physiological, perhaps deliberate, already seen in other historical works of the director.

The Last Duel is a film that speaks with few filters and with few preconceptions, returning a dirty and violent Middle Ages in pitched battles (barely mentioned, but fundamental to sustain the rhythm), complex and convoluted in political ceremonies but also warm and welcoming in its most humans.

Scott’s work distances itself from the legal and historical diatribes that, especially in the French academic world, still today question the truth behind this Duel of God. had already been out of use for some time) and for the numerous historical sources of the time, which however are not sufficient to bring out today the reality of the facts accused by the parties. Therefore, if the reports are mostly interested in the concept of “truth” and how it was brought out through a system that has very little truth, the British director focuses on rape, on the difference of perspectives, on the selfishness of men and the impossibility of being heard.

A certain story burdensome, although never heavy, ed sweetened from a historical period that is not exactly progressive. The Last Duel also slightly sinks the blow, with obvious references to those problems that are unfortunately current and indeed exploded with virulence and scandal in recent years also within the same establishment Hollywood. Also appreciable is the care and detail with which the characters of the story are painted: if the risk of falling into the speck or stereotype is high, Scott avoids it with grace, aided by solid and well-studied interpretations.

The story of a woman in a world of “knights”

However, the most interesting points of the production remain two: the trilinear structure of the weave and the performance from Jodie Comer. As regards the first point, it has already been said about the good performance of a potentially heavy apparatus e cumbersome, which, however, holds its own and even allows the protagonists to change register, use different tones and ways to perhaps describe the same situation, while at the same time managing to never leave the character.

The second point is instead a great individual merit, because Comer manages to make his interpretation multifaceted but coherent. Marguerite she is a strong woman, but she is also a “lucky” woman, and it is precisely this luck that gives her the illusion of being able to obtain justice which, when it backfires with humiliation, doubts and the threat of a fate worse than silence makes you change your mind. Net of a more than enough performance for the whole cast (yes, even Ben Affleck platinum blonde, with all due respect to the detractors), Comer wins hands down.

Therefore, if the writing is correct and pungent, the interpretations solid and well blended together, what perhaps is missing from this The Last Duel to emerge is a certain lyricism, a certain epicity. Personally I do not consider these two elements as necessary for the success of a film, but it is also true that the lukewarm welcome at the last Venice Film Festival and in some magazines must be attributed to the dress moderate of the film, despite the usual promotions all effect trailers and fireworks.

Let’s be clear: we are certainly not talking about a low budget production or with poor technical care (Scott’s hand, once again with Wolski to photography, he is not mistaken visually), but it is clear that we are far from the blockbuster de The Crusades in terms of visual impact and rhythm. Interesting to note the various declensions, also in terms of light, of the same episodes reworked by the different memories of the three protagonists, the result of a painstaking work even if perhaps not very rewarding then as a final impact.

All in all The Last Duel it is a very enjoyable, dense and well-acted film. The battle scenes are as fleeting as they are well reconstructed, enough to make you want to see more and more often – with a note of credit to the brutal and violent style of fencing proposed, with excellent historical fidelity and with all due respect to mannerism. unrealistic of the abused Flos Duelatorum.

The French Middle Ages, painted with wealth of details, it intervenes forcefully at the beginning and then ends up in the background, leaving room for the true story, the timeless one of a woman who seeks a space in a world that allows little and badly. The film is not without defects, lacking the spark of the masterpiece and failing to push the accelerator neither on the intimate side of Marguerite, nor on the epic chivalrous one. What it manages to do, however, is to give a true story, well packaged, solid and precise, with stylistic choices that are perhaps not incredible but well chiseled. If the viewer is not looking for the new Kolossal in armor, The Last Duel it’s a vision recommended.