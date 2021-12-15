“The last duel”, Ridley Scott at 80 proves to be still a great – Libero Quotidiano

Giorgio Carbone Born in Tortona (Al) on 19 December 1941. Graduated in law in Pavia. Journalist since 1971. For 45 years married to actress Ida Meda. Two sons. Film critic (titular) for “La Notte” from 1971 to 1995. For “Libero” from 2000 to today. Author of three dictionaries: Dictionary of films (1978 to 1990); All films (from 1991 to 1999); Dictionary of TV (1993). Go to the blog





THE LAST DUEL

On DVD at newsstands. With Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck. Directed by Ridley Scott. USA production 202i. Duration: 2 hours and 35 minutes

THE PLOT

It is the story (it seems true) of the last “ordeal”, the “judgment of God”. Two knights fought to death in public, and the victor was protected by the laws, regardless of right or wrong. It seems to have happened in 1300 during the 100 Years War in France. The knight Jean challenged the noble “Le Gris” to restore his wife’s honor. Jean was absent for the war and le Gris took the opportunity to enter his castle and rape his wife, for whom he had long felt the fatal attraction. The lady revealed everything to her husband. That he had no choice: a duel to the death with his rival before the Court of France (Charles VI reigned). A big risk. Because if Jean succumbed (and therefore had fought “in the wrong”) his wife would also be put to death.

WHY SEE IT

Because Ridley Scott at 80 proves to be still great. As he was at 35 when he revealed his talent to the world with “The Duelists”. The era and the characters are different, but the leitmotif of the speech is the same. The absurdity of military costume when it is a blow of the sword that decides who is worthy to live or die.