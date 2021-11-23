The Last Duel, Ridley Scott: “The fault of the flop lies with the millennials who grew up with those fucking phones”

Ridley Scott has identified the culprits behind the box office failure of his latest film, The Last Duel: Millennials and Their Damned Cell Phones.

Ridley Scott knows who to blame for sound flop at the box office of his latest film, the historical drama The Last Duel: i millennials and their damn cell phones.

After having a lavish world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, The Last Duel proved to be a box office flop despite the presence of a stellar cast of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. None of these ingredients was able to save the film from being one of the biggest box office disasters of the year. Made on a budget of $ 100 million, the film grossed barely $ 10 million at the US box office and finished its run with $ 27 million globally. Ridley Scott analyzed the reasons for this disaster during a recent interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast reported by the Hollywood Reporter in which he explains:

“I think what it boils down to, what we have today is the grown-up audience with these fucking cell phones. Millennials, who never want to be taught anything unless you tell them on their cell phones. That’s a generalization, but I think we are facing it right now with Facebook. This is a wrong direction taken when we have given too much faith to this generation, I think. “.

Here you can find the review of The Last Duel. Although snubbed by young people, according to Ridley Scott Disney had no faults in the management of the historical film, indeed, “He did a fantastic job of promoting. The executives loved the film even though I was worried it wasn’t their target audience.”

Despite The Last Duel’s poor box office success, Scott continues to defend his film by explaining: “That was Fox’s choice. We all thought it was a fantastic script and we made it. You can’t always win. I’ve never had any regrets about any movie I’ve made. I learned very early on that everyone has to be the one. really critical. The only thing you should really have an opinion on is what you just did. Get away from it. Make sure you’re happy and don’t look back. This is me. “