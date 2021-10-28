THE LAST DUEL / Ridley Scott’s film that borders on the masterpiece

In 1977 the arrival of The Duelists on the big screen marked the beginning of Ridley Scott, an author who over the years has been able to range between science fiction (Alien, Blade Runner, The Martian) to the historical drama (Gladiator, The Crusades), leaving a mark in both genres. One would almost think that with The Last Duel the English director wants to close a circle that began forty-four years ago, were it not for the fact that at the ripe old age of eighty-seven he succeeded in making two films in the space of just one year, this and House of Gucci, due out in theaters next month. Ridley Scott has no intention of stopping, and after a long wait due to the pandemic we finally have the opportunity to witness the first half of his latest creative endeavor.

MY BROTHER CHASES THE DINOSAURS TRUE STORY / The unique world of Jack and Gio Mazzariol

Hundred Years War, France: The friendship between the proud Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and the wily Jacques le Gris (Adam Driver) is broken after a series of misfortunes, betrayals and power plays. This escalating rivalry between the two culminates in Jacques’ alleged abuse of Jean’s wife, Marguerite de Thibouville (Jodie Comer), and in the latest legal duel to determine the outcome of the trial.

My brother chases the dinosaurs / Streaming of the film on Rai 1 with excellent reviews

Who holds the truth, accuser or accused? What if the victim was more than just a pawn of fate? Does it matter who is right or wrong when the dispute is decided by the strength of the two warriors?

These are the questions posed in The Last Duel, which although based on a true story is clearly inspired by Rashomon, not only in the trio of protagonists – whose roles recall those of the characters in Kurosawa’s film – but also and above all in the choice of showing the events from three different points of view, which mark the unraveling of the plot in the form of chapters.

Strange bed companions / On Rete 4 the film by Melvin Frank (today, 27 October)

Before commenting on this narrative choice, it is necessary to dwell on the visual aspect of the film: Ridley Scott has always had an eye for the representation of urban environments, whether they were the dystopian metropolis of Blade Runner or the ancient Rome de Gladiator, and medieval France’s The Last Duel is no exception. Each shot that focuses on the setting is full of life, movement and color, imposing towers and majestic arenas alternate and mix with rural realities. In fact, the scenography is not just a contour element, but serves to contextualize both the historical period – Paris at the end of the 1300s is little more than a village – and the caliber of the protagonists, in particular the two duelists – who pose as great noblemen but in reality they are mere squires, at the mercy of men more powerful than themselves. Although this care does not always translate into historical accuracy, the work done on the costumes, furnishings and locations makes the film visually impactful.

Equally impressive is the directing work, particularly in the scenes relating to the duel that gives the film its title. The introduction of the film takes up the moment of dressing, a classic of epic fiction, but the preparations of the two warriors are intertwined with those of Marguerite, underlining her role as the emotional center and true protagonist of the work. Not surprisingly, the female lead in Scott’s work is more than an object of desire – think Ripley’s Alien -, but here Comer’s character proves to be the most multifaceted, and is further enhanced by the actress’s interpretation. His chapter / point of view is the privileged one and, understanding the resolution of the story within it, is far more interesting than the others. Applause also goes to Matt Damon, whose unfortunate Jean de Carrouges manages to inspire compassion while being reckless and full of himself; good Adam Driver, whose Jacques de Gris is ultimately not particularly thorough, and Ben Affleck, whose Count Pierre is a slimy but somewhat caricatured antagonist, a combination not entirely successful in this case.

Loading... Advertisements

Despite being remarkable from a visual, interpretative and directorial point of view, the choice to shoot the film by dividing it into three different points of view unfortunately ends up penalizing it. While Rashomon it was a contained film, with a simple plot and entirely based on ambiguity, The Last Duel instead it is complex, long, and illustrates three versions of the facts that do not differ particularly from each other. The consequence is that the first third, centered on Jean de Carrouges, consists of a hasty summary of much of the film: Matt Damon is thrown like in a pinball machine from one location to another, in sequences that are not allowed to last longer than five minutes because then they will have to be taken from the other points of view. This speed affects the characterization of the characters – the end of a friendship is staged through the equivalent of a montage in style Rocky -, on the clarity of the images – we are witnessing two battles so incomprehensible that they must tell us who won and who lost separately – and on the dialogues, full of exposure and without the typical pauses of a conversation between human beings. The second third, dedicated to Jacques de Gris, aims to show how both the character of a man and the context in which he lives contribute to shaping his actions; an intriguing investigation, but burdened and made superficial by the need to repeat scenes already shown, even when the version of the character of Adam Driver coincides with the one shown previously.

If the first two thirds are hard to digest, the last part in some ways redeems the whole film, showing the events from Marguerite’s point of view, the trial and the duel. Perhaps the gap between this final act and what comes first is due to the way the film was written: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who had previously worked together on the script for Good Will Hunting, wrote the male perspectives, while Nicole Holofcener wrote the female one. This is not to say that the two actors and friends did an inferior job, but it is evident that Ridley Scott was much more interested in telling Marguerite’s story than the duelists. Despite this, their clash remains one of the most emotional and visceral sequences of the film, staging historically used fighting techniques and allowing one of the two to redeem himself in extremis.

Returning to the female protagonist, one of the reasons why her part is the one that remains most impressed are the thousand parallels between her case and those that continue to have to face hundreds of women today: a society that tends to criticize the victim more. that the culprit, a judicial process so stressful and indelicate as to make the prosecution almost give up, a husband who accuses the “dishonor” of those who are innocent, authorities who put the interests of their members before justice. The dynamics of the process and of the difficulties that Comer’s character goes through could have – and perhaps should have – occupied the entire film, deepening those dynamics which, although set in a medieval context, are sadly relevant still today.

Unfortunately the choice to send a message of empowerment clashes with the historical reality of the film: “The woman who challenged a nation and made history” – as written on the poster – sees her fate placed in the hands of her husband, whose success or failure has nothing to do with the merits of the accusation, and his decision to lodge a complaint, however commendable, is judged according to a modern sensibility and not entirely consistent with a medieval context. Despite this, and in spite of script choices that didn’t pay off, The Last Duel it remains a film whose themes and workmanship are more striking than many other works released in recent times; a little less Rashomon, a little more The Duelists and it would have been a true masterpiece.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED