The Last Duel: speaks Ben Affleck | Cinema

Missing less and less at the exit of T.he Last Duel, the highly anticipated new film by Ridley Scott starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck presented in recent weeks as a world premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Affleck in a recent interview talked about the collaboration with colleague and friend Damon:

We have always worked together, keeping up to date on the projects we were working on. Then this book came, we found it… we exchanged it and we were both struck by this story of an incredible woman, of what she had done and her heroism. It felt so moving, as it was about trying to reveal the untold world of women that history has forgotten.

The film, we recall, will be available in our cinemas from 14 October

In the cast of The Last Duel we find Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer And Ben Affleck, the story is taken from the book of the same name written by Eric Jager.

Set in 1386, the plot centers on the vicissitudes of a Norman knight who returns from the war and discovers that his wife has accused her old friend of raping her. The French court will decide the fate of the accused through a single trial between the two.

Damon and Affleck wrote the screenplay with Nicole Holofcener: it is the first time that the two return to write together after the Oscar for Rebel genius. In the early stages it was to be Affleck to star with Matt Damon; after a series of developments the actor took a back seat as a supporting character in favor of Driver.

The release is set for October 15 for the United States, October 14 in Italy.

What do you think of this new poster? How long are you waiting for the Ridley Scott movie? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

