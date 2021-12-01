The Last Duel: streaming the Ridley Scott movie

ROME – Venice 78 closing film, The Last Duel – you can find it on CHILI – is an exciting story of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France. Based on real events, the film examines long-held hypotheses about the last legal duel in French history, between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who have become bitter rivals. The Ridley Scott-directed film is the film adaptation of the 2004 historical novel The last duel. The true story of a crime, a scandal and a trial by combat in medieval France written by Eric Jager who tells the story of what has gone down in history as the duel of God, which took place in France in 1386. In the cast Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodei Comer and Adam Driver.

