The Last Duel, the backstage video of the film with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck

The making of the film directed by four-time Academy Award® nominee Ridley Scott (Survivor – The Martian, Black Hawk Down – Black Hawk down, Gladiator, Thelma & Louise) is online. The feature film will arrive on October 14 in Italian cinemas

Played by Academy Award® winner Matt Damon (Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, Le Mans ’66 – The Great Challenge), two-time Academy Award® nominee Adam Driver (Marriage Story, BlacKkKlansman), Emmy® Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, Free Guy – Game Hero) and two-time Academy Award® winner Ben Affleck (Argo, Will Hunting – Rebel Genius), The Last Duel is a thrilling tale of betrayal and revenge set in the brutality of 14th century France.

Venezia 78, The Last Duel: the review of Ridley Scott’s film The historical film is a sobering cinematic drama set during the Hundred Years War that explores the omnipresent power of men, the fragility of justice, and the strength and courage of a woman willing to fight alone in the name. of the truth. Based on real events, the film reveals long-held assumptions about the latest authorized duel in France between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends who have become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), is ferociously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation he denies, she refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that puts in threaten his life. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God.

Loading... Advertisements The Last Duel, the true story behind Ridley Scott’s film The Last Duel is based on Eric Jager’s book “The Last Duel – The Last Duel”, edited by Bur Rizzoli, which revives the turbulent Middle Ages in impressive detail. When etiquette, social aspirations and justice were guided by chivalric codes, the consequences of challenging the institutions of the time – the Church, the court nobility, a teenage king – could be severe. For a woman who made her way in these violent times, a woman who had no legal position without her husband’s support, the stakes were even higher.

The screenplay is written by Oscar® nominee Nicole Holofcener (Original copy) & Ben Affleck & Matt Damon and is based on the book by Eric Jager. The film is produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh (Manchester by the Sea), Jennifer Fox (The Jackal – Nightcrawler), Nicole Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, while Kevin Halloran (Le Mans '66 – The great challenge), Drew Vinton (Promised Land), Madison Ainley (Justice League) are the executive producers.