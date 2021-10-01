The Last Duel, the Italian poster of the film

Friday 1 October 2021 – Poster

The historical film is a sobering cinematic drama set during the Hundred Years War that explores the omnipresent power of men, the fragility of justice, and the strength and courage of a woman willing to fight alone in the name of the truth. Based on real events, the film reveals long-held assumptions about the latest authorized duel in France between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), two friends who have become bitter rivals. Carrouges is a respected knight known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles at court. When Carrouges’ wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer), is ferociously attacked by Le Gris, an accusation he denies, she refuses to remain silent, stepping forward to accuse her attacker: an act of courage and defiance that puts in threaten his life. The ensuing trial by combat, a grueling duel to the death, puts the fate of all three in the hands of God.

The Last Duel comes out to theaters on October 14th.