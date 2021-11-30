“The Last Duel”, the justice of medieval France according to Ridley Scott

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer for this historic film Adam Driver and Matt Damon in “The Last Duel” Paolo Paglianti



It was 1977 when “The Duelists” debuted in the cinema: Ridley Scott he was a novice director who took home the Cannes award for best first work and a David di Donatello for best foreign director. Since then, he has signed masterpieces such as the first “Alien”, the unmissable “Blade Runner” of 1982, the iconic “Gladiator”. His most recent film, “The Last Duel”, has suffered delays and breaks in production due to the pandemic, but less than two months after its release in the cinema, from 1 December it is available on Disney +.

The cast

Stunning cast for this historic film signed by Ridley Scott: Matt Damon is almost unrecognizable in Jean Carrouges’ armor and crude manners, his rival being the talented Adam Driver. Ben Affleck it is the Count who makes them become Knights, while Jodie Comer is the unfortunate protagonist.

The plot

France, 1386. We are in the middle of the Middle Ages, and Normandy is the scene of the Hundred Years War against England. “The Last Duel” tells the story of two knights who, from great friends and comrades in arms, become rivals at the court of the King of France. Comradely respect becomes hatred without quarter when one of the two rapes the wife of the other: only a duel in front of the King and God will be able to establish who is on the side of the right and which of the wrong.

In the nearly two and a half hours of “The Last Duel”, we will see the same story told from three different points of view: Jean Carrouges, a disgraced nobleman who desperately tries to revive the fortunes of his family; Jacques Le Gris, his brotherly friend who becomes a bitter rival; and Marguerite de Carrouges, the true protagonist of the film and the victim of terrible violence in a world that considered women the property of their husbands without any legal rights.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Eric Jager, published in Italy by BUR – Biblioteca Universale Rizzoli.

The trailer

The expedient of telling the story of the film from three points of view is very interesting: despite this and despite a stellar cast always up to the role, “The Last Duel” fails to create an epic story like in “The Gladiator” , nor did he manage to recreate the world of the Middle Ages as “The Duellist” in the 70s to offer a split of the Napoleonic one. We do not recommend viewing for younger audiences, especially for the sexual assault scene.