The Last Duel: The kiss between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon was cut

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have revealed the presence of a kiss between their characters, their first kiss on the screen, in the script of The Last Duel, but Ridley Scott has decided to cut the scene in question before filming.

Friends and colleagues Ben Affleck And Matt Damon have revealed that their latest film, The Last Duel, their foresaw first kiss on the screen, but it was a kiss cut before shooting begins.

The Last Duel 1 Plbh5Ko

The Last Duel: A close-up of Matt Damon

“In the original version, the scene featured a ceremony in which the character kissed everyone on the mouth”, recently revealed Ben Affleck to Entertainment Tonight referring to Jean de Carrouges, character of Matt Damon, who was to greet Count Pierre d’Alençon, noble played by Affleck, with the gesture of the kiss historically rooted.

“It would have been our first kiss on the screen”, added Matt Damon, while Affleck explained that_ “the kiss will have to wait” and then specify that “Ridley thought it would be distracting, and his instincts are pretty good” _. The scene was thus removed from the script before filming began, although the tension between the two characters is still palpable throughout the film.

The Last Duel, Ben Affleck shocked by the hairstyles in the movie: “Do you think they will work?”

“Yeah, the two characters really hate each other and that was really fun”, commented Matt Damon jokingly. “In fact, in the scene where I kneel in front of him Ben has improvised this moment where I start saying my line and he interrupts me by saying, ‘Closer.’ And I have to get up and kneel in front of him again. That wasn’t in the script. Since he directed Argo, which won the Oscar, I often have to kneel in front of him. Actually that’s how I have to get into his house. “.

Here you can find the review of The Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s film will arrive in Italian cinemas on October 14th.


