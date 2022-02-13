The Last Duel – The Last Duel

Saturday 30 December 1386, a serene but very cold morning. In a large open space near a monastery just outside Paris, specially equipped with wooden stands and fenced, thousands of people wait in absolute silence – whoever becomes the protagonist of shouts, applause and incitements will be punished with death – for a duel to begin to the death between two richly harnessed knights, armored and armed to the teeth. Charles VI, eighteen-year-old King of France, despite having been hit by a serious mourning in the previous days, is sitting in the gallery with his court. Seated on the sidelines, surrounded by guards, sits a young woman dressed in black who watches in anguish as the two duelists prepare for a fight. But who are these two rich knights and why are they about to face each other until the death of one of them? What is the meaning of this duel, from which the verdict of a tormented judicial matter will derive, according to a very ancient tradition but now almost in disuse? To understand this, it is necessary to retrace the history of France in the fourteenth century, engaged in continuous military clashes with England, crossed by ferocious bands of looters, divided into rival fiefs. Among these is Normandy, “bloodied crossroads of war since ancient times”, favorite target of the raids of the English, infested with traitors who seek an advantageous agreement with the invaders. Among the Norman noble families who remained loyal to the young King Charles VI, crowned in 1380 when he was only twelve years old, there is that of the Carrouges. Jean, the eldest son of the family, is a born warrior, raised on a horse and almost certainly illiterate. A heavy-built, battle-hardened veteran in his forties. Married to Jeanne de Tilly, daughter of the rich lord of Chambois, around 1375 he had a son by her. Jean’s best friend is a tough and experienced warrior like him, “famous for the strength of his arms and his steel grip”: his name is Jacques Le Gris, he is captain of the fortress of Exmes and comes from a humble family, despite being – paradoxically – more educated than his friend. The two are linked by mutual trust and affection and when Jeanne gave birth, Jean asked Jacques to be godfather for his son, a very great honor in the Middle Ages. But in recent years the friendship has deteriorated: first Jean’s jealousy for Jacques’s growing economic and political fortunes contributed, then the death of Jeanne and her son from illness. When in 1380 Jean finds a new wife, the ethereal 18-year-old Marguerite de Thibouville, the two former friends seem to reconcile, until in 1386 a terrible event turns them definitively into mortal enemies…

Let’s clear up a possible misunderstanding immediately: this is not a historical novel or worse than the novelization of the film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck. Instead, it is an essay (magnificent, I say it immediately) from 2004 that tells the tormented story behind the last “duel of God” legitimized by French law. This – also called judicial duel or ordal duel – was a form of duel common during the Middle Ages in Northern Europe. It was an ordeal, in which a judicial dispute was resolved through a fight between the two contenders or their champions. It was believed that the outcome of the duel, conducted according to precise rituals, did not depend so much on the valor of the fighters, as on the judgment of God, who could therefore only reward the one who was right. The idea for Eric Jager – a scholar of medieval French literature and professor at the University of California in Los Angeles – came in the mid-nineties, when he came across a correspondence that told the story of the dispute between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris : fascinated, he began to read up, to collect all available material on the subject, also going to Normandy and Paris to visit the archives and also the places where the events took place. It is therefore an essay built exclusively on historical sources – contemporary chronicles, legal documents – and the percentage of fiction is really minimal, albeit decisive because it makes us really passionate about the story of the terrible rape reported by Marguerite de Thibouville and the decision of her husband. Jean who, blindly believing (unlike many others, including his mother) to his wife’s story, decides to denounce his ex-great friend Jacques and to base his trial strategy from the beginning – aware of the support his opponent enjoys and the scant evidence available to confirm Marguerite’s version – on the request to the King of France for a “duel of God” with a very uncertain outcome. A fight to the death whose timely chronicle occupies the last chapters of the book which, I swear, I literally devoured with my heart in my mouth (having not seen the film, however). A compelling, well-documented essay that absolutely must not and cannot be missing in the library of a lover of the Middle Ages and its surroundings.