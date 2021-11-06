The Last Duel, the Me Too in the Middle Ages

Presented at the seventy-eighth Venice film exhibition, The last duel is definitively released in cinemas all over the world and, as for the critics, polarizes the opinions of the general public.

Ridley Scott returns to the big screen with a costume film, taken from events that actually happened at the end of the fourteenth century. The script sees, alongside Nicole Holofcener, rejoin the binomial formed by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, already authors of the irresistible Good Will Hunting in 1997. The story is that of knight Jean de Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, who will blame him squire Jaques Le Gris, a splendid one Adam Driver, to have raped his wife Marguerite. He accuses that, after a superficial and amused analysis of the King Charles VI, will result in what it was the last duel of God in French history: a confrontation in which the reasons for the prosecution and defense are entirely left to the divine judgment which, aware of the reality of the facts, will favor the one who affirms the truth in combat.

The most evident feature of the film is perhaps the one that has divided opinions more radically, but the only one that makes it truly an irresistible product to be analyzed and reviewed with expertise. It’s about a triple narration, where the same event is staged three times, through three different points of view, one for each protagonist. A risky choice, which nevertheless opens up to scenarios of great cinematic interest. In proposing the same amount of time to the viewer three times, the screenplay shows us, not only unprecedented events at each new perspective, but above all within the same event, elements that vary significantly, to represent, in a more concrete way than ever. , the changing vision of a single event by several individuals. Not only will the content of the events vary, but also and above all the form in which Scott will show them to us, thanks to one direction and editing that will adapt to the changing perspective of the protagonists: where in the version of Jean de Carrouges we had a close-up, in that of Le Gris we could find a medium range, making us feel in a direct and powerful way how the sole direction, within an audiovisual product, is a powerful means to of a meticulous and refined management of emotions. Basically a cinema lesson which, without a doubt, alone is worth the price of the ticket.

This fascinating mechanic allows the viewer to reflect on how reality, in theory unique and immutable, is always profoundly liquid and flexible to multiple subjectivities and the natural absence of devices to immortalize events, could easily mean the death of an innocent person, or the unpleasant impunity of a rapist.

The Mee Too in the Middle Ages?

Three ways of perceiving the story, but just a tragically lucid one and pertaining to harsh reality, that of his wife beautifully played by Jodie Comer. A helpless victim who, defying dull conventions and bitterly fossilized practices, he will put his own life on the line, in the name of aleatory justice, still entrusted to mere games of power and bored sovereigns. The Me Too movement seems to swoop down, thanks to the courage of Marguerite de Carrouges, in the dark silences of a medieval age, where even your best friend would have doubted your accusation, where even your own husband’s mother would have invited you to keep quiet and where a woman’s pain was only part of the patriarchal design of the world.

A close-knit trio

To make everything even more enjoyable, one magnetic alchemy between the main characters, which represent on the screen a fascinating creature, with countless facets, which, thanks to the different angles with which to admire it, will show the enviable care in writing. Next to them a fantastic Ben Affleck, in the role of the king’s cousin, the main cause of a refined general irony of the film, but also of more crude amusements.

The packaging is, as usual for the British director, simply perfect: in addition to the sublime and complex solutions previously mentioned, the direction knows no flaws and more generally photography, scenography, costumes and sound design are at the top, both in the interiors, very present, and in the external fights, reaching the pinnacle in the final duel, full of suspense and exquisitely choreographed.

The two hours and forty, necessary to see the credits roll, annoyed a large part of the audience, who suffered mainly from having to relive the same event three times. Discomfort that is partly understandable but hardly shared, since at a minimally more attentive and curious glance, this will appear as a brilliant solution, capable of giving freshness and relevance to the narrative, but above all to emotionally charge an undeniably epic ending. Ridley Scott, in response to the criticisms of his recent production, brings to the hall a splendid film, current in the contents, interesting in the form, as epic in the battles, as intimate in the comparison of its stimulating interpreters.