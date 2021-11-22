‘The last duel’ The Middle Ages at the cinema

Recreate the Middle Ages in cinema it has always been a challenge for filmmakers all over the world, e Ridley Scott he succeeded.

The story is taken from the historical novel The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager and tells the story of the last duel of God, which took place in France in 1386, between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques Le Gris.

At the basis of the dispute is the accusation of rape brought by Marguerite de Thibouville, wife of Carrouges, in Le Gris.

In the impossibility of proving the truth of the facts, the two men compete to a duel in front of the king and all the people to demonstrate which side is the reason. Marguerite watches helplessly in the fight, knowing that if her husband is defeated she will be burned at the stake for giving false testimony.

In The last duel 14th century France is portrayed with crude realism (specifically the Normandy of the feudal courts).

The viewer is catapulted into an apparently pure and material cosmos where everything is quantifiable and expendable: honor, rank, name. Even the land itself is divided up to be better subservient to power of men.

The universe of The last duel: feudal Normandy on the big screen

“Lords, knights, squires and all other kinds of people… “. These first lines uttered by the royal herald on the battlefield are explanatory: the one in which they move Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) and Marguerite de Thibouville (Jodie Comer) is a society as stratified as it is dynamic, where fortunes can change rapidly due to one gesture or one word too many.

The director himself defined the film dynamic, in continuous and constant movement. In The last twoThe characters are in constant motion alternating fortunes and defeats, constantly trying to improve their social position.

The last duel: three stories, one truth

In this warrior world the women they occupy the lowest rung of the hierarchy: they are mothers, bargaining chips, a source of pride and above all property of fathers and husbands. However, even the word of a woman can lead to the destruction of a man.

In the Middle Ages, lying is not allowed, whoever lies before God breaks the strongest of taboos.

From this assumption the story begins which, through a unstructured history, shows us the final moment of the duel, only to interrupt it and, through a long ellipse, tell us in a crescendo the events that led us there.

The central part of the film sees the repetition of the same story alternating the points of view of Carrouges, vain and irascible; Le Gris, shrewd and impostor, to finish with that of Marguerite (which coincides with the truth). The assembly it initially proceeds in a syncopated manner, transporting us from one story to another directly to the heart of the action, and then relaxing as the film progresses.

The last duel combines spectacularity and philological realism

Cold and wild outdoor scenes alternate with dark and static interiors. The stone rooms of the castles, palaces, as well as the cathedral under construction towards which the festive crowd seems to lead Carrouges, become metaphor About of system of oppression that the society of man exercises on women.

Among the noteworthy scenes is Marguerite’s interrogation (novella Joan of Arc) wisely played on the alternation of close-ups between the woman and her accusers and the final duel that well reconciles dynamic and spectacular needs with the philological realism.

In conclusion, The last duel it is a film in which the direction and editing work to make the most of a not simple, extremely dense and multifaceted story that, although it occasionally stumbles under its own weight, still manages to lead us towards a spectacular ending that fully lives up to expectations.