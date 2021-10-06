The Last Duel, the opening scene of Ridley Scott’s film: VIDEO

The first four minutes of Ridley Scott’s latest film, which boasts a rich cast with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck

The release date of “The Last Duel”, the latest film by the acclaimed director, is approaching Ridley Scott, which will arrive at the cinema next October 15. The pre-sales of tickets to be able to enjoy the film on the big screen are open. On that occasion, a video showing the opening scene of the film was released online. Fandango has decided to share this long with the public preview in Italian, lasting about four minutes. An exciting taste that only confirms the goodness of the project, which also boasts a cast full of stars.

The Last Duel, the backstage of the film with Matt Damon and Adam Driver An exciting story, that of "The Last Duel", which immediately convinced the director to invest to be able to make a film with an enormous impact on audiences and critics. Here are Scott's words on the matter: "I quickly realized that a powerful film could be made when I first heard about the last legally authorized duel in medieval France. I later found out that the script was in the hands of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener. I had no doubts that I would be the director. It is a story of friendship and a marital union. All destroyed due to a dishonorable and cruel act. But it is also the story of the courage of a woman who makes her voice heard ".

The best films to see in October 2021. PHOTOS Here is the stellar cast of “The Last Duel”: Matt Damon: Jean de Carrouges

Adam Driver: Jacques Le Gris

Jodie Comer: Marguerite de Carrouges

Ben Affleck: Count Pierre d’Alençon

Harriet Walter: Nicole de Buchard

Nathaniel Parker: Sir Robert de Thibouville

Sam Hazeldine: Thomin du Bois

Michael McElhatton: Bernard Latour

Alex Lawther: King Charles VI

Marton Csokas: Crespin The plot has its roots in 14th-century France and offers audiences a story of betrayal and revenge. An epic film that critically shows the power of man, the flaws of justice and the strength and courage of a woman. The latter is the central figure of the film, being the only one willing to do anything to represent the voice of truth. Although fictional, the proposed story is based on real events. The hypotheses related to thelast legally authorized duel in medieval France. A fight to the death between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, friends who have become bitter rivals. Le Gris rejects the accusation of brutally assaulting de Carrouges’ wife. The woman, however, rejects the role of silent victim and shouts the truth to the world, promptly accusing it. An act of courage that puts his life in grave danger.