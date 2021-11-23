The Last Duel: the reflection of Aldo Cazzullo

R.idley Scott is a generous director with the public, and therefore little loved by critics. Which he mistreated The last duel, the last duel: the best movie I’ve seen this year.

Apparently, it is a transposition in the Middle Ages – XIV century, in the midst of the Hundred Years War between the French and the English – of the Duelists, a 1977 masterpiece by Scott himself (what an artist, what an estate), based on a short story by Conrad: story of two irreducible enemies who in Europe devastated by the Napoleonic wars face each other and fight with every weapon, wherever they meet.

But the real stars of this new film are not the duelists (although played by two great actors like Matt Damon and Adam Driver); it’s the women.

The loving mom – and grim mother-in-law – is a bit of a stereotype. The queen, on the other hand, is an amazing character: in two and a half hours she doesn’t say a word; but he speaks with his eyes, with a frightened and disgusted expression, which expresses all his contempt for a depraved and amoral king but also expresses his helplessness.

Then there is the protagonist, played by Jodie Comer. She is a wife who is raped by another man, and she finds the courage to tell everything to a husband who, however, wants to punish his rival and heal his pride, rather than do justice to his woman.

The female figure grows and becomes more and more beautiful as the film unfolds, of which it is obviously forbidden to reveal the ending. Unfortunately, Jodie is betrayed, as often happens in reality, by her best friend, who sides with her accusers.

And as usual in the rape trial in the dock the victim ends up. Which, however, turns out to be the strongest. Able to overturn roles, to rebel – as has happened in every era, even in the Middle Ages – against the injustices inflicted on women. And Joan of Arc is about to arrive on the stage of history.

