The Last Duel, the review

The new film by Ridley Scott presented out of competition at the Venice Film Festival 2021, it arrived in Italian cinemas from 14 October.

The work, taken from the book of Eric Jager The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France, which in turn is inspired by real events in the medieval period, tries to shed light on the causes that led to the authorization of the last duel held in France which saw protagonists Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, respectively interpreted, in the film , from Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

The Duel of God

The entirety of the story of The Last Duel, which is set during the reign of Charles VI, centers on the “Duel of God” which took place between the knight Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, his squire and friend, due to a alleged rape against Marguerite, Jean’s wife.

The Duel of God it was a judicial form typical of the medieval period in Europe, widespread above all among the peoples of Germanic lineage. This consisted in resolving a judicial dispute through a duel between two people: the win, according to the belief, would not depend on the skills of the fighters, but on the will of God, who would reward the one who was right.

The expedient of the three “truths”

The narrative, simple and linear, is structured in three chapters, each of which exposes the point of view of one of the three second protagonists three different “truths”: that of Jean, that of Jacques and, finally, that of Marguerite.

This narrative device immediately makes clear theimpossibility of shedding light on events that have occurred, of which we have not been witnesses. It emphasizes, all the more, the relativity of the perception of certain situations.

The subdivision of the film in this way allowed Ridley Scott to transpose an event that really happened at the end of the fourteenth century, of which, however, only the final verdict has reached us exactly. Historically speaking, in fact, there is no evidence that Lady Marguerite’s rape actually took place, but only the exact outcome of the duel is known.

The point of view of the two men is constructed through historical evidence, court documents, customs and traditions of the time, so it is more truthful than the third “truth”, namely the point of view of the woman and real victim of what happened.

However brutal the act of rape is to be considered, in fact, it should not be forgotten that the era in which the events narrated take place is that medieval, therefore, a period in which the concept of “wife” and “woman” was very far from today’s.

In this regard, the film underlines in several points that, although there is a process in progress, this is to judge a crime against man and not the abused woman. Jean de Carrouges, therefore, is willing to lose his life for pride and certainly not to protect and defend his wife.

Too modern thinking

Although this concept is well explained in the film, the message that ultimately reaches the viewer is too modern for the context to which it is applied.

In the final part, when what happened is shown through Marguerite’s eyes, Scott shows us a profound reflection on consent, on male chauvinism and on the consequences of reporting abuse in a woman’s life. The careful historical reconstruction and the costumes, in the eyes of the spectator, suddenly take a back seat, because one is catapulted into a situation of great relevance.

Yet this third “truth”, which should have given a more decisive and brutal cut to history, turns out to be the most poor. Indeed, Marguerite’s vision of events brings nothing new to the previous two. The viewer finds himself reliving the same situations through the eyes of the woman, but without these adding anything more to what he does not already know.

The whole differs from the previous points of view due to the film script: Marguerite is a character much closer to the present day, in terms of language and mentality, than the two duelists are.

A predictable and not very dramatic ending

Arriving at what is the true hub of the story of The Last Duel, or rather the outcome of the duel, one might venture that this is too much discounted. The dialogues on the condition of women and on what she is forced to endure in order to survive in a world dominated by machismo, immediately lead us to understand on which side God’s judgment and, more obviously, that of Ridley Scott will focus. To this, moreover, we can also add the lack of drama of the scene.

If the director’s intent was to move, showing the final outcome of what had been a friendship, this fails miserably, because the two characters conflict with each other since the beginning of the film, without ever being friends. for real. The ending, therefore, lacks emotionality and drama, remaining alone bloody and predictable.

Anyway The Last Duel remains enjoyable, also thanks to the skill and accuracy of the details that Ridley Scott manages to insert in each of his films. The costumes and atmospheres take us back to the Middle Ages, albeit the message is clearly addressed to a modern audience: the applause is not for the losers or the winners, but for those who, despite having everything to lose, have the courage not to remain silent.