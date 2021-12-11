The Last Duel, the review of Ridley Scott’s film on Disney + (TRAILER)

The Christmas present from Disney + for your adult subscriptions, in the section Star is The Last Duel, the film directed by the sacred monster Ridley Scott and released in Italian cinemas on October 14th. So, already available in streaming not even two months later.

The cast, as they say in these cases, is stellar: Matt Damon in the role of Jean de Carrouges; Adam Driver in that of Jacque Le Gris; Jodie Cormer in the guise of Marguerite de Carrouges; Ben Affleck is the count Pierre d’Alençon.

The story – based on real events – is set in 14th century France, precisely in the 1386, and tells the‘last’ duel of God ‘ – also called judicial duel, ordal duel or judicial combat – or a dispute resolved with weapons (on horseback or without) where the final outcome, according to the belief of the time, did not depend on the value of one of the duelists but on the judgment of God. In practice, the victor had to be the right one because it was God who made sure that he prevailed.

Well, in the case of the 84-year-old director’s film – who, despite his age, directed a colossal and, therefore, certainly hyper-demanding product, with very intense and credible battle scenes – the duelists are Jean de Carrouges And Jacque Le Gris, with the latter accused by the former’s wife of having been raped. Attention, however, the triggering cause of the confrontation is not the honor of the woman but of the husband because the wife was still an ‘object’ of his patrimony.

Hence the strong thematic connotation of the film: the marginal role of women in medieval society that cannot fail to find sad continuity in that of the contemporary age because, witnessing history, too many news stories we hear every day immediately come to mind: femicides, family mistreatment, rape… With the background, in the United States, of the feminist movement Me Too.

What’s new about Last Duel is that it doesn’t have a linear path in the development of the plot. The film, in fact, is divided into three parts, or rather in three truths. The first is that of Jean Carrouges (Matt Damon); the second is that of Jacque Le Gris (Adam Driver); the third is that of Marguerite De Carrouges (Jodie Cormer).

Now each part gives different details, sometimes unsettling, of the same story. It starts from the faithful, enamored, chivalrous vision of her husband; we arrive at the passionate one of the lover who wants to give a new life to the beloved, subjugated by a cold and mammon consort; we end up with that of the woman, the real victim of the two men… it is her truth, as the viewer will understand from an effect on the subtext, it coincides with the truth of the facts (even if historically we have no certain proofs).

Yes, because the woman as such is the protagonist of the story, not the duelists. The woman who is forced to undergo the course of her events determined by others; who can only sympathize with others in silence and with looks; who cannot claim justice for himself because he has no right, being always a diabolical and tempting being.

The Last Duel, summing up, is a good film, which already smells of Oscars, especially for Jodie Cormer, a British actress who, I am sure, we will often see from now on in the cinema, in successful productions, after an already excellent career in television series (he already has a Emmy Award for Best Dramatic Actress in Killing Eve).

Attention, however, also to the possibility that an Oscar for best supporting actor could arrive for Ben Affleck, who returns to acting with Matt Damon after Will Hunting of 1997, winner of two statuettes. Affleck who, according to the original idea should have interpreted the role of Jacque Le Gris but then Adam Driver would have proposed himself, performed magnificently in the ‘bleached’ clothes and hair of Count Pierre d’Alençon. He managed to be slimy, cynical and calculating at the same time.

Last but not least: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, along with Nicole Holofcener, they are also the producers of the film. And they hit the mark. We deserve more films like these …

Rating: 7.5 / 10.