The Last Duel – The review

A REVIEW IN BRIEF Ridley Scott once again demonstrates his mastery in shooting action scenes, which in The Last Duel are spectacular.

The action scenes leave a lot of space for the psychological and dramatic aspect of the characters and the story told, in a non-perfect balance between the parts.

The script written by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener is biting and effective, as is the choice to show different perspectives of the same story.

Set in medieval France, The Last Duel, Ridley Scott’s latest effort, puts it at the center of the story the courage of a woman (Jodie Comer) in denouncing a rape in a historical period in which the words, and consequently the accusations, of a female figure were irrelevant. The latter, Marguerite de Thibouville, is the wife of the brave knight Jean De Carrouges (Matt Damon) etHe has the strength to reveal what happened at the hands of Jaques Le Gris (Adam Driver) – an old friend of her husband (now a rival) who claims to be innocent – while putting his own life at risk.

The two men, in fact, will have to face a mortal duel – called the duel of God -, the verdict of which will be considered the will of divine judgment. If De Carrouges loses his life in the clash that will result in the death of one of the two rivals, it will mean that Lady Marguerite had lied about the violence she suffered and, therefore, she will have to be burned alive. If, on the other hand, Le Gris dies, everything will work out for the best and the woman’s honor, since his word will prove true, will be saved.

The intensity of the cast’s interpretations is among the most successful things in the film.

The film is based on the book of the same name by Eric Jager, an expert in medieval history, and is inspired by a real story, made up of betrayal, revenge for wounded honor and female revenge in a context that tends to objectify the woman. Not surprisingly, by the way, the title of the new Ridley Scott film is The Last Duel: it deals with of the ordeal, the duel of God, the practice of the final duel to decree a legal dispute, arranged by order of the King in 14th century France, where the fate of two people was believed to be decided by the will of God.

Characters and perspectives

The film is based on three different points of view, those of the main characters of the story: Marguerite de Thibouville, Jean De Carrouges and Jaques Le Gris. Each of them tells their own version of events, and this is the film’s greatest strength: as perspectives intersect, the story acquires mystery and insinuates doubt about what really happened. The tape is then rewound three times, and the film shows the same situations, also repeating itself in the dialogues, to tell the same story with different and always new eyes, passing from one perspective to another, revealing nuances as different as they are significant. The plot does not lose its depth and does not bore, but in showing us closely what each character has experienced, the interest is always alive and we end up empathizing with all the characters, until you no longer know which side to take. Who’s right? Who is lying? Who is destined to succumb?

The final duel is a real spectacle.

What struck me about The Last Duel is above all the strength of the screenplay, written by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck (the two return to collaborate in writing after Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, the film that had made them famous long ago) and Nicole Holofcener. The first wrote the point of view of her character, the second that entrusted to Adam Driver (Le Gris) and the third dealt with the perspective of Jodie Comer, Lady Marguerite, to then also intervene on the first two acts. The three co-writers have given life to an articulated story, never banal, which avoids the danger of falling into rhetoric, but manages to be full of incisive details and where the concept of perspective takes on an increasingly significant value as the film takes shape.

But it’s not just the script that fulfills its duty: Ridley Scott gives great proof of himself in the performance of the final duel, a visual spectacle that grows in intensity during construction, despite the action sequences being reduced to make room for interior shots and to give importance to the psychology of the characters. Overall the dramatic aspect of the story takes over even the action, but it does not change the fact that the visual impact of these sequences, as well as the staging, are exceptional.

A question of feeling

On the other hand, it is not easy to keep the attention of the beholder for such an abundant duration if the structure is not well defined and is not supported by a sublime interpretation. In The Last Duel each actor best interprets the characteristics of his character, from the two duelists to the wonderful Jodie Comer, who will not fail to amaze with her intense looks and her being perfectly in part.

Jodie Comer is Marguerite de Thibouvile and shows a great performance.

The film works above all thanks to the alchemy that is created between the interpreters of a stellar cast, proof of how important the ensemble of the protagonists of a film is to create an empathic bond with the spectators and contribute to the effectiveness of the story.

The tendency to use cold and dark tones in a persistent way feeds a perceptible atmosphere also through the detached way in which the interpreters give life to the characters when they interact with each other or when they face different situations. A series of precautions that allow us to grasp the complexity of a controversial historical period on several levels. A reality, the one represented in The Last Duel, which upsets and leaves you astonished by the motivations of the protagonists: Jean De Carrouges does not fight to defend the honor of his wife or for her love, but because he wants to avenge his wounded pride.

It seems clear to me that Ridley Scott returned to shooting a full-blown costume film later The duelists And Gladiator, wanted to maintain a certain coldness in the direction and in the atmosphere to underline the violence of the story, physical and psychological, and to give weight to the historical context. The subject matter of the film is, however, very topical, but characters like Lady Marguerite, a woman who has found the courage to report sexual violence and to remain firm in her position, are essential to remember how far there is still to go. , despite the fact that the issue of gender-based violence has reached an important media coverage in recent times.

Presented Out of Competition at the Venice Film Festival 2021, The Last Duel will be released in Italian cinemas on 14 October 2021.