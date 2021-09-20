The Last Duel, the trailer for the film with Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer

The video that anticipates what we will see in the new film directed by Ridley Scott has been released. The film, which will be released on October 14, has a stellar cast and tells the true story of a duel that took place in France in the 14th century. This is the last authorized “showdown” in history, the one between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris

The trailer for The Last Duel, the new film directed by Ridley Scott starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.

The film will be released on October 14 and tells the story of a real duel that took place in the 14th century in France. The duel put in the title is the last that has ever been authorized in history, therefore called “The Last Duel”.

The plot of the film centers on the events involving Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who become bitter enemies when the wife of the former, Marguerite, is attacked by the latter.

As soon as Le Gris, the aggressor, is publicly accused, de Carrouges must defend the honor of his wife and call a duel, as was customary at the time.

Then begins a battle to the death that ends with the death of one of the two.

You can see the trailer for The Last Duel movie in the video you find at the top of this article.