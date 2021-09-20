The Last Duel, the trailer for the film with Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer

The video that anticipates what we will see in the new film directed by Ridley Scott has been released. The film, which will be released on October 14, has a stellar cast and tells the true story of a duel that took place in France in the 14th century. This is the last authorized “showdown” in history, the one between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris
The trailer for The Last Duel, the new film directed by Ridley Scott starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.
The film will be released on October 14 and tells the story of a real duel that took place in the 14th century in France. The duel put in the title is the last that has ever been authorized in history, therefore called “The Last Duel”.
The plot of the film centers on the events involving Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who become bitter enemies when the wife of the former, Marguerite, is attacked by the latter.
As soon as Le Gris, the aggressor, is publicly accused, de Carrouges must defend the honor of his wife and call a duel, as was customary at the time.
Then begins a battle to the death that ends with the death of one of the two.
The cast
It is Matt Damon who plays the role of Jean de Carrouges, the husband of the woman who is responsible for holding the duel to avenge his wife’s honor.
Taking on the role of the opponent is Adam Driver, in the role of Jacques Le Gris.
The woman attacked, Marguerite de Carrouges, is instead played by actress Jodie Comer.
In the stellar cast there is not even the name of another star: Ben Affleck has in fact stepped into the role of Count Pierre d’Alençon. The actor (who has always been a close friend of Matt Damon, with whom he has starred in numerous films) is also one of the three authors of the screenplay for The Last Duel, along with Damon himself (and Nicole Holofcener). Affleck will also produce the film (with Damon himself, among others).
The film
The Last Duel is based on the script from the book The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal, and Trial by Combat in Medieval France by Eric Jager.
Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote the film adaptation of the literary work.
The film is produced by director Ridley Scott with Kevin J. Walsh, Jennifer Fox, Holofcener, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Kevin Halloran, Drew Vinton and Madison Ainley are executive producers.
The release of The Last Duel is scheduled for October 14th.